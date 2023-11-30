NEW YORK (AP) — Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been sued in a class-action lawsuit seeking at least $1 million for his role in promoting a cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible token,” or NFT, issued by a embattled cryptocurrency exchange. Billion has been demanded. Compensation has been demanded. Binance.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was “deceptive and unlawful.” The plaintiffs claim that Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo led them into expensive and unsafe investments.

“The evidence now shows that the Binance fraud was only possible with the help of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world, such as defendant Ronaldo, and was able to reach such heights through the offering and sale of unregistered . Securities.” Was able.” It is written in the suit.

Representatives for Ronaldo declined to comment on Thursday. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately respond to requests for statement from The Associated Press.

Ronaldo launched his first NFT “CR7” collection with Binance in November last year ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The NFTs — whose starting prices ranged from about $77 to $10,000 — included seven animated figurines depicting Ronaldo in iconic moments of his life, from a bicycle-kick goal to his childhood in Portugal.

Monday’s lawsuit says promotional efforts for Ronaldo’s Binance partnership were “incredibly successful” — alleging a 500% increase in online searches using the keyword “Binance” following the announcement of the soccer star’s NFT. The lawsuit claims that the collection’s premium tier NFTs sold out within the first week.

Ronaldo has since continued to promote Binance on his official website and social media platforms. Recently, on Ronaldo Reposted a Binance video and wrote He was “cooking something” with the crypto exchange on Tuesday.

NFTs are ordinary digital images with an attached edition number that have been added to a cryptocurrency blockchain, a process designed to make them “unique” collectibles. NFTs enjoyed a short-term boom, but have since lost massive value as the crypto industry has been hit by scandals and market downturns.

Over the summer, a lawsuit filed by regulators accused Binance of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws. The crypto exchange last week agreed to pay nearly $4 billion and its founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to a crime related to its failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

This week’s lawsuit against Ronaldo is not the first time a celebrity has faced a lawsuit over a crypto promotion. Last year, several Hollywood and sports stars, including Larry David and Tom Brady, were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against FTX, which was the second-largest crypto exchange before it collapsed in November 2022. The lawsuit argued that the celebrities’ status made them guilty of promoting FTX’s failed business model.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognized and richest athletes in the world. He captains the Portugal national team in his home country and has played for Spanish team Real Madrid, Italian club Juventus and Manchester United in England. He now plays for Saudi Arabian professional team Al Nassr.

