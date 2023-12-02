Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is embroiled in a massive lawsuit demanding more than a billion dollars in damages. The lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, caused investors to make bad investments, resulting in significant losses. In this article, we’ll delve deeper into the details of the lawsuit, explore the concept of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), analyze the allegations against Ronaldo, and discuss the broader implications of celebrities endorsing cryptocurrency investments.

The rise of NFTs and Ronaldo’s partnership with Binance

In November 2022, Binance announced its collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, unveiling the “CR7” collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are virtual assets that exist entirely in digital form and are used to verify ownership of digital content such as images or videos. Ronaldo’s NFT collection consists of various moments from his illustrious career, which have attracted the attention of fans and investors alike. The starting prices of these NFTs ranged from $77 to $10,000, which attracted a lot of interest.

allegations against ronaldo

The class-action lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was misleading and unlawful. The plaintiffs claim that their endorsement led to a 500% increase in online searches for Binance, resulting in individuals beginning to invest in safe and regulated securities. However, the lawsuit alleges that Binance was offering unregistered securities, with Ronaldo playing a role in misleading investors. Additionally, the lawsuit argues that Ronaldo failed to disclose the amount he was being paid for his partnership with Binance, which is a violation of US securities law.

Understanding Unregistered Securities and Celebrity Endorsements

To understand the significance of the lawsuit, it is necessary to understand the concept of unregistered securities. In the United States, assets such as cryptocurrencies can be classified as securities, which requires them to be registered with regulatory authorities. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in legal consequences. Celebrities who endorse such properties are also bound by these laws, requiring transparency regarding their compensation for promotional activities. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stressed the importance of celebrities disclosing their financial arrangements when endorsing securities.

Source: www.yardbarker.com