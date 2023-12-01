Ronaldo and Binance have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit – and just two days ago, the former Manchester United player said he was “cooking something” with the embattled trading platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a $1bn (£791m) class action lawsuit over his involvement in promoting non-fungible tokens.

The Portuguese football legend launched his collection of NFTs via Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, ahead of last year’s World Cup.

NFTs are a form of digital art with varying levels of exclusivity, and Ronaldo’s series consists of animated figurines depicting iconic moments from his life.

Some rare collectibles sold for up to $10,000 (£7,900), but aggrieved customers claim their support led them to make expensive and unsafe investments.

The lawsuit comes a week after Binance $4 billion (£3.2 billion) settlement reached Changpeng Zhao’s shocking resignation as CEO – with US regulators.

The billionaire, known as “CZ”, has pleaded guilty to breaking anti-money laundering laws and could face prison at his sentencing next year.

According to the lawsuit, Binance’s NFT sale was conducted “with the will and assistance of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world” – including Ronaldo.

It is alleged that online searches on Binance increased by 500% after the footballer’s collection was announced, and his premium non-fungible tokens sold out in a week.

Court filings also claim Ronaldo should have disclosed how much he was paid for the high-profile partnership.

Demand for NFTs has waned in recent months following a dizzying bubble in which images of cartoon rocks were sold for millions of dollars — with everyone Donald Trump Snoop Dogg to launch his own collection.

This is not the first time that celebrities have faced legal action over their ties to crypto firms, with the industry rocked by several bankruptcies and scandals.

A-listers including comedian Larry David, tennis star Naomi Osaka and NFL player Tom Brady are being sued for their role in promoting doomed crypto exchange FTX, which was set to shut down in November 2022.

Millions of people are deprived of their savings Court convicts FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Using customer deposits to place risky bets without the customers’ knowledge in the last month.

The one-time billionaire faces up to 110 years in prison when he is sentenced next March.

Source: news.sky.com