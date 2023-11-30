Justin Satterfield/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo in a picture from October 2023.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a $1 billion class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a Florida court, says Ronaldo “promoted, assisted, and/or actively participated in the offering and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance,” including selling his own non-fungible tokens ( NFT) is also included. Due to which investors suffered huge financial losses.

Ronaldo and Binance did not immediately respond CNN requested comment.

In November 2022, Ronaldo partnered with Binance to sell unique NFTs depicting “an iconic moment of Ronaldo immortalized as a digital coin,” the company said during its highly publicized launch, including on its social media.

NFTs are a crypto-related phenomenon that has gone mainstream, essentially turning digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain.

The lawsuit accuses Ronaldo of making “misleading statements” and claims that he “allowed Binance to use his name and likeness in connection with misleading statements in the promotion of its product,” specifically Wild. Selling unregistered crypto securities that are prone to volatility.

The plaintiffs also accused Ronaldo of not disclosing “the form or amount of his compensation by Binance,” which is required by US law, and alleged he binance and ronaldo “I knew these ads targeted consumers unfamiliar with crypto.”

The lawsuit says Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said that celebrities “are required to disclose to the public who and how much you are being paid to promote investments in securities.” The SEC fined Kim Kardashian more than $1 million over a similar issue last year.

The class action lawsuit is for an amount in excess of $1 billion. It is noteworthy that Ronaldo is is still promoting the company, including most recently posting a Binance ad on his X account on November 28, which has 110 million followers.

Other celebrities have also been the target of similar lawsuits. Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and others were sued by an FTX investor last year for their support of the now-defunct crypto platform. The lawsuits allege that these public figures did not properly disclose their involvement with digital financial institutions. Brady, Bündchen and the other defendants deny the allegations in the complaint and have asked for the case to be dismissed.

Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, Jr., are other celebrities who faced another crypto lawsuit early last year, which claimed that executives of the cryptocurrency EthereumMAX manipulated its price to entice investors to buy the EMAX token. Had planned with celebrity promoters to raise and allow them to sell their own tokens. A benefit. The lawsuit was later dismissed by a federal judge, who said it was not clear that the investors who sued had actually seen the promotions.

Cornell Law School professor Charles Whitehead previously told CNN that plugging crypto has different implications than endorsing a sports drink or athletic wear.

“Selling an asset that is a financial instrument … is not the same as selling sneakers,” Whitehead said. “All these celebrities who are running around and doing these types of sponsorships should stop and ask a securities lawyer.”

Binance has also found itself the center of attention. Last week, the company agreed to pay more than $4 billion in fines and other penalties. Its founder Changpeng Zhao agreed to step down as CEO of the exchange he founded and will pay a $200 million fine.

After several years of investigation, US authorities said that Binance allowed bad actors on the platform, enabling transactions linked to child sexual exploitation, narcotics and terrorist financing.

Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, although his final sentence will likely be much less. He also agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $50 million and a civil penalty of $150 million.

“I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility,” Zhao Posted on X. “This is what is best for our community, Binance, and me. Binance is no longer a child. Now it’s time for me to let it go and run.”

US officials described it as the largest corporate settlement ever involving criminal charges for an executive.

—CNN’s Jennifer Korn and Alison Morrow contributed to this report.

