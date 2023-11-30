(CNN) – Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo asked for US$1,000 million for a promotion on Binance, in talks with CryptoMonades’ Mundo.

The demand, presented in a tribunal in Florida, says Ronaldo requires “Promotion, active participation by you in promoting and any registration and coordination of transactions with Binance”, which includes the tokens No Fungibles (NFTs). I think that’s why you need financial stability for inversors. Ronaldo and Binance did not respond to a request to the media for comment on CNN.

In November of 2022, Ronaldo launched the NFT Unicos affiliated with Binance, which was represented as “an iconic icon to establish Ronaldo digitally”, the company launched an extensive promotional campaign, including social networking Was also included.

NFT is a phenomenon related to a generalized crypto currency, which includes art digital and other objects de collection and activation uniques and verification that provides commercial facilities on the blockchain.

Ronaldo sought to “declare the announcements” and confirmed that “he was given permission to allow you to use them and establish a relationship regarding the announcements of Binance and the promotion of their products”, and specifically Guarantee the registration of cryptovalures. In an unstable situation.

According to a statement from Ronaldo, “a form of compensation for the portions of Binance” that it was associated with Estadounidense, and regarding Binance and Ronaldo, it was said that “Sabian treated Estabán Dirigidos as a consumer. has declared, with whom no Estaban is acquainted.” Las cryptomonadas”.

Bolsa and Valores’ president, Gary Gensler, demanded that he “publicly publicize Valores’s reversal and become known as a heathen”. The SEC fined Kim Kardashian over $1 million and received an equal amount.

The colectiva’s demand for “Superior Superior” resulted in a loss of US$1,000. Notably, Ronaldo announced Binance before an X on November 28, which was attended by over 110 million people.





Celebridades Demandadas

Other celebrities should demand similar items. Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and others called for a year to reverse FTX, which provides an additional data base on the crypto platform.

It has been demanded that there is no disclosure to the public to ensure participation in digital finance institutions. Brady, Bündchen y otros accusados ​​negrón las accusacións de la denuncia y solicitarón desestimer el caso.

Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, Jr., among other celebrities who sought a cryptographic A principal, conspired to promote Ethereum Max and planned to purchase tokens on eMax. Vendors selling Propios tokens in oy permitiendoles una mathematica.

La demanda fue posteriorimente destestimada por un jus federal que dijo que no estaba claro que los inversores que demandaron realty veron las promociones.

A different reaction to the many implications of Cryptomonides or Ropa Deportiva, which was presented to CNN Charles Whitehead, professor at Derecho de Cornell.

Whitehead said, “The seller is a proactive individual who is known for financial assistance…Nobody is wrong in sending the seller back.” “So it’s enough to celebrate and have been working as a mentor and advisor since day one.

binance problem

Binance also turns into a center of attention. Earlier, the company received more than US$4,000 million and several other approvals. My fundador, changpeng zhao, accordo dimitir como director executiveo de la bolsa que fundo y pagara US$ 200 million en mulitas.

In an investigation of various years, the Autoridades Estadondiense Dijeron interpolated the Binance Permitia el Ingresso de Persons Inscrupulos, Asceptando Transacións Vinculadas al Abuse Sexual Infantil, Narcóticos y Financial del Terrorism.

After imposing a maximum fine of USD 50 million over 10 years, your maximum potential could be only USD 50 million and more than USD 150 million.

“Comiti erres y debo esumir la responsabilidad”, public zhao n x, “This is important for the comunidad, for Binance and for me. Binance is not good for you. It may be that you can enter your office and office”.

Los Funcionarios described as a corporate resolution that largely achieves the reality that includes cargo penalties for an ejecutivo.

—Jennifer Korn and Alison Morrow contributed this information to CNN.

