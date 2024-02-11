In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $70.01, up +1.71% from the previous day. The change outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, rose 1.25%.

Before today’s trading, the company’s shares had gained 6.15% in the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector’s gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500’s gain of 5.07% over that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is projected to report EPS of -$0.21, up 85.11% from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting revenue of $144.28 million, representing an increase of 1442670% from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often reflect the changing dynamics of short-term trading patterns. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with future stock price performance. To benefit from this, we developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a remarkable history of being externally audited, with #1 stocks having an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Are giving. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher in the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Medical – The biomedical and genetics industry is part of the medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

