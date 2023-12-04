BURLINGAME, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to relevant market insightsGlobal Crispr and Cas Gene Market Evaluated US$1.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$6.47 billion by 2030 on one CAGR of 22.8% Between 2023 and 2030.

Increasing research and development activities and inorganic strategies by market players to develop innovative products. Additionally, market players are using crisper technology to launch products for COVID-19, which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For example, in September 5, 2023, ERS Genomics Ltd. announced a new license agreement with Algenscribe SAS. This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement that provides Algenscribe access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

Market Drivers:

Increase in Crispr product launches

Increasing product launches by market players are expected to boost the growth of the Crispr and Cas genes market during the forecast period. For example, on September 27, 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, and CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, announced that Vertex has filed a regulatory filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. The discussion has ended. The FDA granted a rolling review to xygammagglutinin autotemcel for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TdT). Vertex submitted its Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for AXA-CL for rolling review in November 2022 and expects to complete the submission by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

On July 27, 2023, Sherlock Biosciences, a CRISPR-based diagnostic technology developer, expected to launch an assay design service that allows users to access the firm’s novel artificial intelligence algorithms and create their own tests.

Key Market Developments:

On February 15, 2022, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company and ONK Therapeutics Ltd., a company dedicated to developing optimally engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to cure cancer patients, announced a licensing and collaboration agreement. The agreement allows ONK Therapeutics Ltd. to collaborate with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to develop five allogeneic NK cell therapies. Grants a non-exclusive license to its proprietary ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing platform and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based delivery technologies.

On May 6, 2021, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, and Nkarta, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing engineered NK cell therapy to treat cancer. Is doing, announced a strategic partnership for research, development. , and commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy for cancer.

Key Market Findings:

The global Crispr and Cas genes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development activities for the development of products. For example, on September 16, 2022, Editas Medicine, a clinical-stage genome editing company, announced positive interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of NTLA-2002, its second in vivo genome editing candidate. Is. NTLA-2002 is a systemically administered CRISPR candidate that is being developed for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and is designed to knock out the KLKB1 gene in liver cells, thereby reducing production of the kallikrein protein. .

Among applications, genome engineering is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, and this is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. For example, according to data published by the American Cancer Society in 2020, there were an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the US and 609,360 cancer deaths.

market opportunity:

On July 18, 2023, pharmaceutical company Sanofi received the exclusive license for CRISPR X-Editing genome editing technologies from privately held Scribe Therapeutics, Inc. to develop in-vivo therapy. On June 1, 2020, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company based in New York, US. and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Massachusetts, US. announced the expansion of its existing collaboration to provide Regeneron. The right to develop additional products for in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic targets.

Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among the product types, the vector-based CAS segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period in North America, as key players are focusing on biological strategies such as the launch of new devices, which is expected to boost the growth of this segment. Is. Forecast period.

market Control:

The potential for off-target genome editing effects is the main concern associated with CRISPR/Cas9 technology, according to data published by the University of California, Los Angeles. Human DNA can undergo site-specific changes as a result of CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The CRISPR/Cas9 system has been shown to have offtarget effects in addition to cleavage at the precise target region. Due in part to imperfect homologies between gRNAs and other parts of the genome, various off-target effects arise. Additionally, there is a possibility that targeted actions will have unintended consequences.

Key players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Origin Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Selecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied Stemcell Are included. , Inc., Synthego, GenScript, Mirus Bio LLC, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Detailed Segmentation:

By product type: vector-based CAS dna free cas Other

By Application: genome engineering disease model functional genomics knockdown/activation Other

By end user: Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies Academic and Government Research Institute contract research organization

by region: North America Latin America brazil Mexico rest of latin america Europe Germany UK spain France Italy Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC countries Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Read the full market research report“CRISPR and CAS Gene Market, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030”, Published by Coherent Market Insights,

