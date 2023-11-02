Jan Larsen appointed head of CRISIL GR&RS, Duncan McCurdy appointed head of Alliance Greenwich

MUMBAI, India and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CRISIL Limited, a leading global analytics company, has appointed two senior executives, Jan Larsen and Duncan McCurdy, to lead its expansion into global markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jan and Duncan, two global leaders who have made an impact in the financial services industry through transformational work across banking, strategy and digital solutions. Their combined expertise and experience will position them for global growth at CRISIL’s Risk , research and benchmarking solutions,” says Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL Limited. “These senior level appointments reaffirm our commitment to be a trusted partner of choice for clients. “, leveraging our data and analytical capabilities to help them drive growth. Manage risk.”

Based in New York, Jaan will lead CRISIL Global Research & Risk Solutions (GR&RS) business by helping financial institutions with investment management, financial and non-financial risk, new technology implementation, research, sustainability and other strategic areas.

“CRISIL GR&RS has a unique combination of talent, analytics and technology that makes it the ideal partner to help financial institutions manage complex risks and achieve tactical and strategic goals while focusing on sustainable growth ” Jane says. “It is exciting to join a leading strategy implementation partner for many of the world’s top financial institutions, poised for strong growth in global markets.”

Jan joins from Moody’s Analytics, where he led the Banking Advisory practice for the Americas. In this role, he oversaw projects with over 100 institutions focused on credit risk transformation, balance sheet management, stress testing, transition to CECL, MRA treatment and portfolio management. These client institutions ranged from global Tier-I banks and insurers to community banks.

Based in London, Duncan will lead the Alliance Greenwich leadership team, providing strategic benchmarking, analysis and insight to the financial services industry globally.

“I am excited to lead a team that sets the standard for strategic benchmarking in financial services,” says Duncan. “Having been a client of Alliance Greenwich for over a decade in various investment banking and strategy roles, I know how much value our solutions provide, and I look forward to collaborating with our clients to grow their businesses. “Curious.”

Duncan joins from Citibank, where he led the strategy, digital channels and capital management teams for the commercial banking business. As a member of Citi’s Commercial Bank Executive Committee, he was responsible for driving an ambitious growth strategy for the business.

Both Jane and Duncan will serve on CRISIL’s executive committee.

