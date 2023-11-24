Crimson’s Jamie Beaton: ‘If I fumble, there will be daggers thrown at me’

Jamie Beaton was recently named an EY Young Entrepreneur. photo/supplied

Entrepreneur and founder of Crimson Education, Dr Jamie Beaton, wants New Zealand to re-evaluate how it supports and promotes young entrepreneurs to find success.

Beaton founded Crimson 10 years ago, when he was just 17, as a start-up aimed at helping high school students around the world get into Ivy League universities and colleges.

The company has expanded in recent years, including Crimson Global Academy, a fully online school launched in 2019.

Beaton’s success has earned him a number of awards, including most recently an EY Young Entrepreneur Award earlier this month. But the road to entrepreneurial success has not been easy for him or some of his contemporaries.

Jake Miller, one of Beaton’s closest friends in that area, died in a suspected suicide in Kenya in late 2021, following a difficult period in his career. Miller was best known for founding the online interview platform Unfiltered, which he sold to Crimson in early 2021, to the irritation of some investors.

Talking to Paula Bennett about that NZ Herald On the podcast, Ask Me Anything, Beaton reflected on Miller’s legacy, describing him as his “first, second and third” friend and “some long-running” business partner.

“I remember my first call with him, I think I was in my second year at Harvard, and I went on a call with him. He had so much boundless energy, so many ideas. He was very sharp. “He had an incredible passion for what he was doing that you don’t often see in a young person.”

Jamie Beaton, left, with Jake Miller. photo/supplied

Beaton said they still needed to talk about and share Miller’s story, and reflect on how young entrepreneurs, and youth in general, are supported in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“I go through every day knowing that, if I falter, there will be immediate daggers thrown at me by some people who would love to see places like Crimson or any entrepreneurial organization struggle, and it kind of weighs on you.” puts. ,

He said that when people start their own businesses they take big risks, especially in entrepreneurship you are entering a high-risk, highly competitive environment where your competitors “want to eliminate you because your can be their lunch”.

While Beaton has received the backing of a number of high-profile investors during his career, including Sir John Key, he would like to see more support for youngsters so they can take risks and get a chance to find their footing.

Listen to the full podcast to hear more from Jamie about his upbringing, founding Crimson, his thoughts on education, and what aspiring entrepreneurs should know.

Ask Me Anything is a NZ Herald podcast, hosted by Paula Bennett. New episodes arrive every Sunday.

You can follow the podcast I Heart Radio, apple podcasts, spotifyOr wherever you get your podcasts.

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz