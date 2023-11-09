Petra de Sutter said, “Israeli bombings have heightened the utter despair of Palestinians.” “Without real solutions, violence will continue to repeat itself.”

Belgium’s deputy prime minister on Wednesday called on the country’s government to impose sanctions on Israel.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. Bombing is inhumane,” Petra De Sutter “While war crimes are being committed in Gaza, Israel is ignoring international calls for a ceasefire,” the Greens wrote on X.

Israel has been accused of attacking hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza – a violation of international laws on the conduct of war.

The country began sustained bombing of the Palestinian territory after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people.

Hamas-run health ministry officials said 10,569 Gaza residents had been killed as of Wednesday, about 40% of them children.

The war marks the bloodiest incident in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in generations.

De Sutter urged the EU to immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, which aims at better economic and political cooperation.

He proposed in a press release that Belgium allocate additional funding to the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes by Israel and Hamas.

De Sutter said sanctions should be imposed on people and companies supplying funding to Hamas, while entry bans should be imposed on violent settlers, politicians and military figures responsible for war crimes.

De Sutter said, “This is a terrorist organization. Terrorism costs money and the companies and people who provide money to Hamas should be sanctioned.”

Data shared with Euronews earlier this month shows that several European states have supplied key weapons and equipment now being used by Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza.

“States that continue to transfer weapons to Israel or to Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, with the knowledge that the recipient State or group is using these weapons to commit “internationally wrongful acts” – including under international law “Humanity – itself – is at risk of aiding and abetting those wrongs,” Amnesty International researcher Patrick Wilken told Euronews at the time.

Belgium’s deputy PM also said an import ban on products from the occupied Palestinian territories should be implemented and violent settlers, politicians and soldiers responsible for war crimes should be banned from entering the EU.

“The Israeli bombings have heightened the Palestinians’ utter despair. Without real solutions, violence will continue to be repeated again and again. That is why a political solution is necessary that recognizes Palestine as a state,” he said.

