Cricket World Cup mania: Hotel prices reach $3,000 ahead of India-Australia final

Think of it as a sport and you might not understand the craze, but cricket is still a feeling in India!

Peden Doma Bhutia

The stage is set for the grand finale of the Cricket World Cup, where two giants of cricket – India and Australia – are set to clash this Sunday in a battle that promises to be nothing short of monumental.

And hotel and flight prices in the host city Ahmedabad are experiencing unprecedented increases. We saw some room rates as high as $3,000.

Novotel Ahmedabad is offering accommodation for Sunday at $1,800 per night. The Courtyard by Marriott in Thaltej came in at $1,280. Establishments like ITC Narmada, Renaissance Ahmedabad and Hyatt Regency are charging around $3,000 for a night’s stay.

Prices seen on Booking.com for Sunday night.

“I don’t think hoteliers in the city would have ever imagined that average room rates would reach double their normal best daytime rates,” said Mahendra Vakharia, managing director of Ahmedabad-based Pathfinders Holidays.

general rates

If you change the dates to a week later (November 26), a room at the Courtyard by Marriott in Thaltej is available for $150, rooms at the Novotel Ahmedabad start from $80, while the tariffs at the Renaissance Ahmedabad start from as low as $80. Is.

Night charges after one week.

Vakharia said, such mega events are great for the hospitality industry and all related services like private rental cars, homestays, hotels and restaurants, giving them a chance to enjoy good windfall profits.

“Yes, the rates defy all logic and common sense, but when the fans are there, I think the logic goes for six,” Vakharia said, using a cricket analogy.

Explaining the demand, he said that tournament sponsors also invite their premium customers and partners and buy tickets for them.

Many non-resident Indians have also come from outside India and even the US to watch the World Cup, including the final. “I know at least 40 people who are coming from other parts of the country to watch the final,” Vakharia said.

And then the airfare…

Flight prices have also seen a significant increase. If you plan to take a Vistara flight at 7:30 am on Sunday and return the next day to reach in time for the match starting at 2 pm (India time), you will have to pay $660.

A return Delhi-Ahmedabad flight usually costs around $100. To put this in perspective, a standard flight from Delhi to London typically costs around $800.

But crazy cricket fans are not just waiting for the match; They are waiting for a moment.

According to a SkyScanner report earlier this year, nearly 75% of travelers had expressed their willingness to increase their travel budget to watch live cricket matches.

AliExpress also saw an increase in searches for one of the host cities, Ahmedabad, with a 46% increase in search volume within India.

Ahmedabad was also the host city of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on October 15, which saw a 5,000% increase in searches on Booking.com.

