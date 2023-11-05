Cricket World Cup: India beats South Africa, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday with his second century in this World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday with his second century at the Cricket World Cup and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets as India defeated South Africa by 243 runs in a contest between the tournament’s top two teams at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 327, South Africa got off to a poor start and lost half their team cheaply for 40 runs in 14 overs as Jadeja (5-33) and Mohammed Shami (2-18) wreaked havoc. , before the Proteas suffered their second defeat, being bowled out for 83. In 27.1 overs.

Jadeja was the best of the bowlers, uprooting the stumps of three batsmen and Mohammed Siraj (1-11) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-7) all played their part in handing South Africa their biggest defeat in the World Cup.

Kohli’s unbeaten 101-run knock included 10 fours and took him equal with India great Sachin Tendulkar on the tally of 49 ODI centuries as he continued his fine form by taking his tally past 500 in the tournament .

Man of the match Kohli said, “It was a big game. We were playing probably the toughest team in the tournament. They have played some amazing cricket so there was a desire to perform well for the team.”

“Because it was my birthday, it became a little more special. The people made it a little more special for me. I had a feeling that today was going to be something more than just another match at the World Cup.”

“I woke up with that excitement.”

Kohli put on a 134-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 runs with seven fours and two sixes before bringing up his century in the 49th over, helping India post 326-5 on a slow Kolkata wicket. Scored, in which Jadeja bowled the ball late. (29 not out).

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals and Sunday’s game was being seen as a dress rehearsal for the title clash later this month and it was India who took control early and continued their consistent Recorded eighth win.

They will now top the standings.

“If we look at how we performed in the last three matches, we played better in terms of adapting to the situation,” India captain Rohit Sharma said.

“Against England we were under pressure. In the last game too, we lost a wicket in the first over but scored well and the seamers came to the party.

“Today’s pitch was not easy, you needed a player like Kohli, who bats according to the situation. Shreyas should not be forgotten.”

They won the toss and elected to bat first and got off to a fast start, taking advantage of some good fast bowling from Marco Jansson, but Rohit was out for 40 off 24 balls as he replaced Kagiso Rabada at mid-off as the first change. But wanted to get out.

After reaching 91-1 in the powerplay, the hosts lost opener Shubman Gill (23) in the 11th over to an unplayable ball from Keshav Maharaj as South Africa controlled the run-rate with spin. kept.

“The first 10 overs with the ball made it a challenge. After that we did well. The biggest challenge was to take wickets and India made big stands,” Rohit said.

“The conditions are the biggest learning. The wicket played as we suspected. We expected it to be bad but we couldn’t adapt well.”

Source