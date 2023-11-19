Cricket World Cup final: Five important moments

Man of the moment: Australia’s Travis Head celebrates after scoring his century (Sajjad Hussain)

Five key moments from the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday when Australia beat India by six wickets:

– toss –

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, on a wicket made easier to bat on late in the day, while the evening dew was expected to impact India’s bowling attack.

– head catch –

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs in just 31 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. In the 10th over, when his team was at 76-1, he lofted the ball to the off side, where Travis Head, running back from cover, took a diving catch.

– Brief dream of India –

Defending a modest score of 240, India were in trouble when Australia scored 41-1 off just 27 balls. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami stopped the bleeding as their rivals slipped to 47-3. Steve Smith was out LBW for just four runs but opted not to review.

It was a brief ray of hope for India which was snuffed out by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

– Labuschagne’s last laugh –

As the pressure mounted, Labuschagne had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli.

The Australian had the last laugh when he scored 34 before making an unbeaten 58 in a 192-run match-winning partnership with Head, but was saved by an LBW decision off Bumrah after the umpire’s call.

– Century for a cool head –

Opening batsman Travis Head almost missed the World Cup after breaking his hand in a pre-tournament series in South Africa and only joined the team in India after a rehabilitation period.

On Sunday, he scored only his seventh century in the World Cup final and finished the match with a brilliant innings of 137 runs off 120 balls with the help of 15 fours and four sixes.

“What an amazing day! So thrilled to be a part of it. It’s so much better than watching the World Cup at home on the sofa (with my injury),” he said.

dj/jdg

Source