Cricket Power India is underperforming despite its financial condition

Virat Kohli was wearing a blue Indian cap on his nose. This covered his face. He wanted to hide the pain after India’s defeat in the Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

This should not have been the case for India, whose team, widely regarded as the greatest ODI team of all time, continued to participate in the tournament behind partisan crowds in this cricket-mad nation of over a billion people.

Australia, which has dominated the World Cup for a long time despite poor form throughout, proved to be a tough opponent in the decider. But he had several match-winners and an aura of enthusiasm when it mattered most to scare India and their 90,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With skipper Rohit Sharma threatening Australia’s star-studded attack after skipper Pat Cummins bravely decided to bowl, India looked set for a huge score and a night of celebration was ahead. It was like a mirror image of the 2003 World Cup final when favorites Australia were forced to bowl to India after an unwise decision by captain Sourav Ganguly.

But Australia again proved their mental edge over their opponents and clawed their way back into the contest as conditions became tough for batting and Cummins’ decision proved correct. Australia’s courageous captain made all the right changes while mocking those who were critical of his tactics.

Kohli, who was cementing his crown as the GOAT of ODIs, seemed ready for the rescue task and essentially became India’s hero on this grand occasion in front of Indian celebrities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the stadium that bears his name. But it was not that subtle.

But Kohli fell to Cummins soon after reaching his half-century – anyone expecting more? – And India can never spark on a slow surface. It seemed impossible for India to defend 240 given the dewy conditions, with the balance tipping towards batting, but their strong attack dismantled Australia’s top order.

Australia were reeling at 47 for 3 and were on the verge of collapsing under pressure amidst the chaos. The aggressive Travis Head held his nerve to overcome an increasingly depleted India attack along with the strong presence of Marnus Labuschagne, who was out of position in the team, but did all he could to make a good impact in a difficult situation. Build test skills.

It soon became inevitable that India’s dreams were about to be crushed. Although Australia still needed 70 runs, India’s players knew it was over. They went through the motions and were accordingly constantly assaulted by a ruthless chief. The ashen-faced fans knew it too and many could no longer tolerate it as they streamed out of the terraces in large numbers.

Everything seemed to be falling in place to end India’s shocking decade-long drought in major cricket events. They were playing in their preferred conditions and were given every advantage, which raised eyebrows, but it didn’t really matter as India were clearly the best team in the competition.

Yet India fell short once again and their hooliganism surprisingly continues in the game too, in fact they should continue to dominate on the field as well as off the field. Their financial strength cannot be underestimated, which has led to their dominance over power.

India’s governing body has a $6 billion media rights deal for the Indian Premier League and it will get even richer when it gets about 40% of the revenue share from the International Cricket Council’s new $3 billion broadcast deal.

It is not that there is a long queue of challengers in big tournaments. With many traditional countries being economically distressed amid the turmoil, the depth of cricket talent has become relatively thin.

It is surprising that there is so much drought in India; They should really completely dominate the game. It’s like America went a decade without winning a major basketball tournament.

Now, a day after what was supposed to be India’s biggest party, a nation is feeling despair and wondering when their heroes will finally end this confusing barren run.

