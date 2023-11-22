Crezco aims to make it easy to integrate bill payments. techcrunch

Integrating with payments APIs is one of the things most – if not all – business-to-consumer platforms are forced to do at some point. This is practically inevitable if they want to take credit card payments. The problem is that for platforms dealing with bills and invoices, not just one-time fees, few payment APIs have all the features they need to accommodate their workflow.

That’s why Ralph Rodge founded Krezco.

“After working with thousands of small businesses, it was clear that invoice payments remain an inconvenience, especially when compared to the frictionless checkout of consumer card payments,” Rogge said. (Previously, Rodge worked at YouLend, a startup that offers a range of funding solutions targeted at merchants and small- and medium-business owners.) “Businesses should be building and selling products, not bills. And time and money must be spent arranging invoice payments. “Crazco makes these payments easy.”

So, does Crezco really make payments easy? From the sound of it, yes.

Crezco creates workflows to collect bill payments – specifically account-to-account bill collection workflows. With these, transactions including payments, card networks, etc. are made directly from one account to another without intermediaries.

With Crezco, businesses get an automated invoicing solution integrated with their existing accounting software and tools that allow them to generate payment links, collect recurring payments, and split payments between multiple accounts. Krezco also offers a built-in fraud detection system, as well as “instant” payment notifications via web and mobile.

“It’s not about replacing card payments with something cheaper, but about replacing manual bank transfers with something more convenient,” Rogge said. “Account-to-account and real-time payments are the future. They will be rapidly adopted from country to country. It is Crezco’s job to connect these international payment rails into a single API for our partners and their customers; The ultimate goal is to make it easier for businesses to send and receive payments domestically and internationally, saving time and money.”

Krejko does not exist in a vacuum. Some of its stronger competitors include Intuit and Wise, as well as Bright Payments, TrueLayer, plaid, Melio, and Tink (which Visa recently purchased for $2 billion).

Rogge sees Krejko’s fraud prevention technology as a differentiator among other capabilities.

“In addition to using account-to-account to process payments, Krejko leverages Open Banking to enhance its fraud systems by analyzing historical bank transactions,” Rogge said. “Most tools employ the same few data points, which are checked against public datasets, such as government sanction lists. Open Banking provides 10 years for every historical credit and debit transaction.

Krejko claims it has more than 10,000 active customers – and it’s hoping to increase that figure dramatically through a partnership with UK accounting tech firm Xero. Krejko will replace Wise, with which Xero previously had a deal for embedded bill payment solutions.

Investors seem pleased with Krzyzko’s trajectory. Today, the company announced that MMC Ventures and 13Books invested $12 million in a Series A round, bringing Kreuzko’s total funding to $18 million. Rogge says the funds will be used to expand Krezco’s account-to-account product and increase the size of its team from 25 to 45.

“Structural tailwinds to business-to-business payments are significant,” Rogge said, “including the forced adoption of electronic invoicing, the increased use of accounting software and business-to-business platforms globally, the adoption of account-to-account . Account payments and open banking, and cross-border payments continued to grow.

Source: techcrunch.com