Crew of US-bound flight finds missing window glass at 13,000 feet

A photo included in a special bulletin of the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch shows the location of a damaged and two missing window panes on an Airbus A321.



A US-bound plane took off from London last month with four damaged window panes, two of which were completely missing, according to UK air crash investigators.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch reported in a special bulletin published on 4 November that no one was injured by the window failure, which appeared to have been caused by the high-powered lights used in the film shoot.

The report said, without elaborating on the tour company, that the plane took off from London's Stansted Airport on the morning of October 4 carrying 11 crew members and nine passengers, all of whom "were employees of the tour company or the aircraft operating company." " are employees of.

The single-aisle aircraft, the Airbus A321, can seat more than 170 passengers, but the smaller group of passengers were seated in the middle of the cabin, just ahead of the overwing exits.

According to the AAIB report, the missing windows were not discovered until the plane climbed to an altitude of 13,000 feet.

“Many passengers recalled that after takeoff the plane’s cabin seemed noisier and cooler than before,” investigators wrote. A crew member walked to the rear of the aircraft, where he noticed a window seal flapping on the left side of the aircraft.

“It appears that the window glass has slid down,” the report reads. “He described the cabin noise as ‘loud enough to damage your hearing.’”

As the plane reached an altitude of 14,000 feet, the pilots reduced speed and aborted the climb. An engineer and co-pilot went back to take a look out the window and agreed that the plane should turn immediately.

The plane landed safely back at Stansted after 36 minutes of total flight time, during which time the plane remained “normally pressurized,” investigators wrote.

After inspecting the aircraft from the ground, the crew found that the second window glass was also missing and the third was dislodged. A fourth window appeared to protrude slightly from its frame.

A broken window glass was later recovered from the runway during a routine inspection.

According to the AAIB’s assessment, the windows may have been damaged by high-powered flood lights used during filming the day before the flight.

A photo from the AAIB’s special bulletin shows flood lights used during a film shoot the day before the plane’s departure from London’s Stansted Airport.



The lights, intended to give the illusion of sunrise, were mounted about 20 to 30 feet from the aircraft, shining first on the right side of the aircraft, then on the left, for a total of more than nine hours.

The foam liner from at least one window was melted and several window panes were distorted by thermal heat.

“Different levels of damage in the same manner can result in more serious consequences, particularly if the integrity of the window is lost at high differential pressure,” the AAIB wrote. The agency did not respond to calls from NPR by the time of publication.

In 2018, Southwest passenger Jennifer Riordan was fatally injured after partially ejecting from an aircraft window, which was shattered by shrapnel from an exploding engine.

Broken airplane windows have made headlines over the past few years, but aviation experts say the risk of being injured or killed in such a scenario is still rare.

Source: www.npr.org