Credo Introduces World's First 800G DSP for Linear Receive Optics, Targeting Hyperscale and AI Data Centers

Optimized DSP reduces module power and cost, enhancing system performance

SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-November 29, 2023-

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced the availability of the Dove 850 800G digital signal processor (DSP) IC, the first in the industry, optimized for linear receive optics (LRO), known in the industry as Half-Retarded. Also known as linear optics. (Hi). In an LRO transceiver or active optical cable (AOC), only the transmit path from the electrical input to the optical line side output involves a DSP for signal retiming and equalization. The Dove 850 is a unidirectional 8 x 112 Gb/s DSP purpose built for this LRO architecture.

As hyperscale data center AI deployments rapidly increase, high-speed optical transceivers and AOCs are critical to connecting thousands of GPUs. Given the vast quantities of these optical components, improving energy efficiency is essential. The Dove 850 meets this need while enabling strong system performance, with the added benefit of reducing costs.

“The Dove 850 reduces DSP power by up to 50% and optimizes costs while providing customers with an easy-to-use, robust and interoperable solution,” said Chris Collins, vice president of sales and optical product marketing at Credo. “Our lead transceiver and hyperscale customers recognize the value of this solution and we have already shipped Dove 850 samples and evaluation boards to meet the market need.”

Transceiver vendors can further optimize module cost with the Dove 850 by employing a variety of optics including VCSEL, silicon photonics, EML or thin-film lithium niobate according to application requirements.

The Dove 850 based optical transceiver aims to address the inherent weakness of linear pluggable optics (LPO) implementations by facilitating IEEE compliant optical transmit signaling and reducing the deployment burden on system operators by eliminating manual, per-port tuning. The result is lower bit error rates, increased sensitivity, reduced performance variation, and improved flexibility across different switch ASICs, PCB traces, optical components, and environmental conditions.

“Over the past year, LPO has been a popular topic as the industry looks for ways to reduce power consumption in datacenters. However, customer enthusiasm has been curbed due to technical limitations such as interoperability, link responsiveness and troubleshooting capabilities, reducing our forecast for LPO to less than 10% of the 800GbE market,” Scott Wilkinson, Optical Components Said the lead analyst of. On Signal AI. “Credo’s Dove 850 is a half-remote solution that addresses these limitations, consumes less power than traditional optics, and provides a clear path to 224G for 1.6 Tb/s operation. “This solution should expand the market for low-power 800GbE solutions far beyond LPO.”

The Dove 850 features independent PLLs for each lane to support breakout applications, an OIF CEI-112G-MR compliant host interface, and several integrated diagnostic features to increase time to market and aid in system debug.

Dove 850 Features and Technical Benefits

Compliant with IEEE 802.3 and CMIS 5.x.

8 x 112 Gb/s PAM4 on both the electrical host receiver and optical line transmitter interfaces.

Copper optimized DSP based electrical host side receivers provide industry leading sensitivity and BER performance.

Line side transmitters with multi-tap FIR filters and nonlinear correction facilitate the use of multi-mode or single-mode optics.

Independent phase lock loop per channel supports flexible breakout configurations including 2x400G, 4x200G and 8x100G.

A full suite of Link Diagnostic features simplifies laboratory bring-in and production testing.

Low-power dissipation reduces cooling requirements and provides an energy-efficient 800G optical solution.

Availability

Dove 850 samples and evaluation boards are available immediately. Interested customers should contact: [email protected]. All Credo product offerings are supported by a complete set of evaluation boards, simulation models, characterization reports, reliability reports, design libraries and supporting documentation.

Visit here to learn more about Credo Optical products.

About Credo

Our mission is to provide high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver superior power efficiency as data rates and associated bandwidth requirements rapidly increase across the data infrastructure market. Our innovations reduce system bandwidth bottlenecks while improving power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (Serdes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AEC) and SerDes chiplets for the optical and line card markets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions primarily involve Serdes IP licensing.

For more information please visit Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

