Credit card skimming devices found in 5 Market Baskets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Credit card skimming devices found in 5 Market Baskets in Mass and NH

Credit card skimming devices found in 5 market baskets in Mass & NH 02:40

SOMERVILLE – Police in five communities are investigating after they say thieves have placed skimming devices on credit and debit card readers at Market Basket supermarkets in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The locations where the devices were found are in Concord and Nashua, New Hampshire, and Haverhill, Reading, and Somerville in Massachusetts. A Walmart in Concord, New Hampshire was also targeted, police said.

“I think everything has to be monitored these days because of scammers,” said shopper Becca Sowards. She is cautious as a consumer, especially after hearing that the Somerville Market Basket where she shops was one of the targets because thieves placed so-called skimming devices on top of the readers and potentially stole sensitive information. Had taken. “I think it’s an easy way to get money and nowadays everyone is looking for easy ways to get money.”

Police said skimmers jam chip readers, forcing customers to swipe their cards. The magnetic stripe on the card contains sensitive information. It is then usually sold to a third party or on the black market, said John Thomas, deputy police chief of Concord, New Hampshire. The cards are then duplicated and purchases are made, he said.

Surveillance images of possible suspects wearing surgical masks and skully caps have been released by Concord Police. An additional surveillance photo was also released by Reading Police, where they said one suspect distracted the store clerk while the other went to work. Police said this can be done quickly and easily and should be an alarm bell for consumers to check the machine if a chip is jammed.

Photo of a suspect wanted for installing credit card skimmers in market baskets in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Concord, NH Police Department

“Check the top of the machine, pull it up and if there’s an actual skimming device in there, it’ll actually shut off. They’re not that safe,” Thomas said. He said it’s usually a group that works in the field and targets busy stores, especially this time of year when consumers usually spend a lot of money.

Police said they have already heard from several victims whose information was stolen and urged anyone who made purchases at these stores during the last two weeks of October to check their bank statements.

More from CBS News

beth germano

Emmy Award winner Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years. She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations, including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV and WGBH-TV.

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com