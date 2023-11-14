by steven sheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Five weeks into Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israelis are spending less, but a recovery has begun after a sharp decline at the beginning of the conflict, the Bank of Israel said on Tuesday.

The central bank said that since the outbreak of the war, credit card spending – a key indicator of consumer spending that accounts for more than half of economic output – is 9% below its forecast level, but in the lower 20% range after the first three weeks. Is at level. ,

It said spending on education, flights, hotels, car rentals, fuel, transportation and restaurants had declined, based on daily data obtained from Israel’s credit card processing firms, but called it “the public’s initial concerns.” Due to has increased in supermarkets. “Shortage of products” and called for authorities to stockpile food for 72 hours.

The Bank of Israel said credit card data is important for monetary policy because much of the data needed to make economic policy decisions does not exist in real time, and sometimes the lag is several weeks to a few months.

It states, “Credit card spending is a real-time indicator of the level of business and consumer activity.” “These data make it possible to reduce the range of uncertainty with which economic policy decisions are made, and their use is very important during crises when uncertainty increases.”

The use of credit card spending data also made it possible to assess the level of activity during the war compared to the past, the central bank said. Current data shows spending is similar to the second COVID lockdown in September 2020, but higher than the first lockdown at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Assuming the Gaza war remains focused on Israel’s southern border and lasts until the end of the year, the central bank estimates GDP growth will decline by about 1% in 2023 and 2024 — versus 2.3% growth this year. And there will be an increase of 2.8%. next.

Its projections are more optimistic than those of S&P Global Ratings, which on Monday had forecast growth for Israel of 1.5% in 2023 and 0.5% in 2024, with a contraction of 5% in the current quarter. The bank said the involvement of other regional players in the war “would have a more significant impact on the Israeli economy”.

According to the Economy Ministry, 19% of Israel’s active labor force is not working due to the war, as many of them have been called up for military reserve duty.

