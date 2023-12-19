Credit card borrowing costs rise amid 'attack' of savings rate cuts

Analysis from a financial information website indicates that the savings market has experienced an “attack” of rate cuts, while borrowers looking to put some of their Christmas spending onto new credit cards may find that conditions have become tougher. Have gone.

The average one-year fixed rate bond fell to 5.13% in early December from 5.36% in early November, the largest month-on-month decline since February 2009.

And the market general access rate fell from 3.18% in early November to 3.17% in early December – the first decline since September 2021.

The rate drop has not been recorded across all account types. The average Notice ISA rate rose from 4.09% at the beginning of November to 4.22% at the beginning of December, the highest rate for this account type since November 2008 (4.91%).

The average easy access ISA rate increased month-on-month to 3.31%, from 3.29% at the beginning of November, which is at its highest point since December 2008 (3.74%).

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at MoneyFacts, said: “The savings market experienced the lowest month-on-month fixed rate cut.”

He added: “If savers have locked in the best buy fixed rate bond or Isa six months in advance, they could be earning more in guaranteed returns than with the latest deals on offer.

“As it stands, savers will be offered some of the best returns with building societies and challenger banks, so it is worth keeping a close eye on the market and comparing deals carefully.”

Average interest rates were based on someone having a £5,000 deposit at the beginning of the month.

MoneyFacts also looked at the credit card market, and found that the average purchase APR (annual percentage rate) rose to 34.6% by the beginning of December – the highest rate on the website’s records dating back to June 2006.

The average interest-free balance transfer period offered on credit cards fell to 508 days in December, the lowest figure recorded since April 2015.

The typical interest-free shopping period offered by credit card providers decreased to 244 days in early December, from 250 days in early September.

Ms Springall said: “Since the start of September, balance transfer offers have dropped, and the average time it takes someone to pay off their loan is the shortest period recorded in eight years.

“For borrowers who have interest-bearing debt, the average credit card purchase APR will now sit at a record high of 34.6%.

“Over the past quarter, the average APR has been boosted by a mix of interest rate increases, card fee increases, the size of fees on withdrawals and new cards launched.

“Interest rate increases should encourage borrowers to compare and switch deals, such as 0% balance transfer offers, but consumers should pay attention to upfront balance transfer fees.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com