Credit agency Moody’s has reduced the outlook of the US government to negative.

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Credit rating agency Moody’s has cut its outlook on the US government to negative from stable, citing divisions in Washington DC and risks to the country’s fiscal strength.

Although Moody’s has maintained America’s current top-grade AAA rating, the possibility has increased that it could be cut.

Moody’s warned that the US deficit was likely to remain “very large” due to higher interest rates. It also warned that “continued political polarization” in Congress creates the risk that governments “will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability”.

The federal government is on the brink of another shutdown, with just one week left before the Republican-led House, Democratic-led Senate and the Biden White House reach a breakthrough on funding.

The Biden administration said it disagrees with the decision, which comes just three months after another major agency, Fitch, downgraded its top rating for the US. Standard & Poor’s, the other major rating agency, had already done so.

“In a context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody’s expects the U.S. fiscal deficit to remain very large, threatening debt affordability,” the agency said in a statement. Will become quite weak.”

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said: “Although Moody’s statement maintains the United States’ AAA rating, we disagree with the change to a negative outlook. The U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s leading safe and liquid asset.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that the move was “yet another result of congressional Republican extremism and dysfunction.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com