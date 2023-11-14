Creation Africa Ghana: French Embassy to support creative entrepreneurs – MyJoyOnline

Creation Africa Ghana is an initiative launched by the French Embassy in Ghana to empower entrepreneurs in the cultural and creative industries (CCI).

A call for proposals for the program was launched at the French Embassy in Ghana on Monday, 13 November 2023.

Speaking at the event, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed enthusiasm over the initiative.

“Creation Africa, which is taking Ghana as its first port, is something we in Ghana should be proud of and acknowledge. And the reason for this is something that should be clear to Ghanaians. We have a dynamic, viable And there is a strong creative industry in Ghana, and it is not just today; for as long as I remember Ghanaian musicians, artists, painters have been modernizing our culture, refining it, redefining it and generally A lot of work has been done to make it relevant. We were struggling and striving for development,” he said.

The President further said that cultural and creative industries are major drivers of economic growth.

“The cultural and creative industries themselves are big drivers of growth, wealth creation as well as cultural and creative production,” he said.

In his address, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniyambossou, said they wanted to bridge the gap between artistry and entrepreneurship and inject more vitality into the sector.

“We invite interested entrepreneurs and innovators to submit their projects for an opportunity to receive guidance, resources and funding,” he noted.

Organized in partnership with Impact Hub, Creation Africa Ghana is part of a broader effort, led by France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, known as Creation Africa, which at this stage involves 15 African countries. Are. They are: Ghana, South Africa, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Togo.

About Creation Africa Ghana

Creation Africa Ghana aims to create cultural, artistic and/or heritage materials[वास्तुकला, डिजाइन, किताबें और प्रकाशन, संगीत, सिनेमा, दृश्य-श्रव्य सामग्री, डिजिटल रचनाएं]aims to empower entrepreneurs involved in the creation, development, production and distribution of goods, services and activities. , museums and heritage, media, visual arts, video games, fashion and luxury goods, performing arts.[architecturedesignbooks&publishingmusiccinemaaudiovisualcontentdigitalcreationsmuseums&heritagemediavisualartsvideogamesfashion&luxurygoodsperformingarts[architecturedesignbooks&publishingmusiccinemaaudiovisualcontentdigitalcreationsmuseums&heritagemediavisualartsvideogamesfashion&luxurygoodsperformingarts

In recent years, French foreign policy has focused its attention on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly within the cultural and creative industries (CCIs). As a comprehensive UNESCO study conducted between 2020 and 2021 indicates, these industries have significant untapped potential in Africa.

The study estimates that in the audiovisual sector alone, Africa’s film could generate US$20 billion in annual revenues and create more than 20 million jobs with increased investment. Currently, these industries employ approximately 5 million people and contribute US$5 billion to Africa’s GDP.

Cultural employment accounts for 8.2°/o of total employment on the continent. Much of the potential of CCIs remains untapped, especially in the informal and private cultural sectors. The Creation Africa Ghana project seeks to address this gap by nurturing entrepreneurial talent, fostering innovation and promoting job creation.

An important highlight of the project is the “Forum Creation Africa”, which took place in Paris from October 6 to 8, 2023.

The platform was dedicated to the production and dissemination of emerging African artistic creation and offered a creative platform for new opportunities and narratives. It brought together African and European entrepreneurs, artists, creators, producers, broadcasters and industry champions to explore production issues and consider opportunities for collaboration with each other.

Four extraordinary Ghanaian creators – Akosua Hanson (creator of the Moongirls comic novel series, documentary maker and radio show host), Eram Tavia (CEO of Letty Arts, a video game studio), Francis Brown (Creative Director at AnimaxFYB, an animation studio) , and Jessica Hagen (screenwriter and playwright) – had the privilege of representing Ghana at the Forum.

Forum Creation Africa aims to become a leading cultural and creative event for professionals and designers on both continents.

It will be specifically designed to support Ghanaian entrepreneurs in CCI. The Impact Hub will play a key role in managing the subsequent incubation/acceleration programme, overseeing approximately 30 projects, with the express objective of providing support and funding to the top 5 projects.

Source: www.myjoyonline.com