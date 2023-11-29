Creating brand identity is suitable for brand designers

Rethink won in the Brand Identity category at The Drum Awards for Design for its work with the Association of Registered Graphic Designers. Here is the award winning case study.

The Association of Registered Graphic Designers (RGD) is Canada’s largest professional association for graphic designers. In 2023, they launched the RGD Branding Awards – a new awards program to celebrate the best branding and design from around the world.

We were tasked with the challenge of creating a brand identity for the RGD Branding Awards that would attract a panel of international design judges and inspire design studios around the world to submit entries.

Insights and Strategy

To celebrate the most remarkable branding and design from around the world, we took inspiration from branding’s most overlooked symbol: the Registered Trademark (®) and used it to create the perfect identity for the RGD Branding Awards.

Execution, Creativity and Craft

First, using nothing more than the ® symbol, we designed a custom typeface – Registered Grotesk – with over 160 unique characters, multi-language support and a host of OpenType features. Each character pushed the boundaries of what is possible with traditional type design programs, with many characters having over 6000 Bezier control points (BCPs).

Then, we expanded the ®-only system by developing a dynamic suite of graphics for both static and dynamic execution. These were used in both print and digital outreach materials.

Ultimately, we used nothing but ® to create the entire identity system, taking branding’s most overlooked symbol and turning it into something worth celebrating.

Consequences and effects

Soon after the launch, the ®-based brand identity made an impact, helping RGD attract a deep range of jury members from around the world, including: Astrid Stavro (VP, Collins UK), Forrest Young (former CCO, Wolfe Olins, USA), Shawn Loftman (ECD, Lander & Fitch, UK), Jennifer Keenan (Founding Partner, Champions Design, USA), Helen Keyes (Global Head of Brand, Philips, Netherlands), and many others.

Additionally, the brand identity was widely praised by the design community at large. In particular, Brand New – the world’s leading source for opinion on branding and identity design – praised the identity for being “mesmerizing”.

The ®-centric design system also won the hearts of the global design jury at Cannes Lions 2023, winning the Design Lion in the “Creating a New Brand Identity” category – making RGD one of only three entries from around the world to win the Branding Award. Do this out of a possible 985 presentations.

Most importantly, the design system helped the RGD Branding Awards become RGD’s most successful program launch to date – increasing their projected revenue from entry fees by over 200%.

