Creating an IPCC for AI would be a historic mistake

UK Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit attendees pose together for a family photo , [+] Bletchley Park, in central England, on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The recent Artificial Intelligence Security Summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived a bad idea – creating an “IPCC for AI” to assess the risks from AI and guide its governance. At the conclusion of the summit, Sunak announced that an agreement had been reached between like-minded governments to establish an international advisory panel for AI based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC is an international body that periodically synthesizes the existing scientific literature on climate change in so-called authoritative assessment reports. These reports aim to summarize the current state of knowledge to inform climate policy. The IPCC for AI will likely perform a similar function, distilling complex technical research on AI into a digestible summary of capabilities, timelines, risks, and policy options for global policymakers.

At a minimum, an International Panel on AI Safety (IPAIS) will regularly evaluate the state of AI systems and make predictions about expected technological advances and potential impacts. However, it could also play a stronger role in approving frontier AI models before they hit the market. Indeed, Sunak negotiated an agreement with eight major tech companies, as well as representatives from countries participating in the AI ​​safety dialogue, that lays the groundwork for government pre-market approval of AI products. The agreement commits big tech companies to testing their most advanced models under government supervision before release.

If the IPCC is to serve as a template for international AI regulation, it is important not to repeat many of the mistakes found in climate policy. The IPCC has been widely criticized for assessment reports that present an overly pessimistic view of climate change, emphasizing uncertainties and risks while downplaying positive trends. Others argue that the IPCC suffers from groupthink, as scientists are pressured to conform to consensus views, marginalizing skeptical viewpoints. Additionally, the IPCC process has been criticized for allowing governments to pair author teams with ideologically aligned scientists.

Like its predecessor the IPCC, the IPCC for AI will suffer from similar problems related to the politicization of research findings and a lack of transparency in assessment processes. Confirming cause for concern, the AI ​​Safety Conference in the UK has similarly been criticized for a lack of diversity in approach and a narrow focus on existential risks, suggesting that bias was built into IPAIS even before its official creation. Happening.

This impulse to create specialized committees of experts to guide policy on complex issues is not new. Throughout history, intellectuals have warned that only they can explain the mysterious information and save us from disaster. In the Middle Ages, the Bible and Latin Masses were inaccessible to the common man, placing power in the hands of the clergy. Today, high-tech AI and climate research play a similar role, intimidating the common man with complex data and models. The message from the intellectuals is the same: Focus on our intelligence, or face destruction.

Of course, history shows that the intellectual elite often make mistakes. The Catholic Church notoriously hindered scientific progress and persecuted “heretics” such as Galileo. Nations that embraced economic and technological dynamism flourished, while nations that locked themselves behind backward religious principles stagnated. Climate activists hold similar dogmatic views today, opposing innovations like genetically modified crops and nuclear power that would reduce poverty and protect the planet.

Empowering a small intellectual elite to guide AI governance would repeat these historical mistakes for several reasons.

First, the IPCC has blurred the line that separates policy advocacy from science, which harms science as a whole. As my Competitive Enterprise Institute colleague Marlo Lewis once said, “Official statements of scientific societies celebrate group think and conformity, promote partisanship by demanding allegiance to the party line, and as arguments legitimize the appeal to authority.”

One of the most dangerous effects of the IPCC is to popularize the idea of ​​an international “consensus” around public policy discourse, which shuts down the rigorous scientific debate that would otherwise occur. Scientific facts will always be open to a variety of interpretations. We should not entrust a small priesthood of AI researchers to decide what is safe and what should be allowed. An IPAIS would homogenize and politicize AI research, jeopardizing the credibility of the entire AI research agenda.

Second, a global AI governance body would discourage jurisdictional competition. The IPCC sets arbitrary targets and deadlines on which nations are obliged to act. But risk tolerance and philosophical values ​​differ in different countries. Some people would accept more uncertainty, risk and disruption in exchange for faster progress and economic growth. Rather than demanding one-size-fits-all commitments from nations, we should encourage countries to implement diverse policies in response to different viewpoints, and then see what works.

Third, rules made through precautionary international bodies based on constructed consensus will inevitably be overly pessimistic and overly restrictive. One should not be surprised that the IPCC has mainstreamed the most dangerous emissions scenarios, given the historical tendency of intellectuals to see themselves as saviors of humanity.

AI has immense potential to benefit civilization, from driving healthcare innovations to promoting environmental sustainability. But overly stringent regulations based on dangerous predictions will block beneficial applications of AI. This is especially true if AI systems are subject to centralized vetting processes.

Like other technologies, the dangers of AI are real. As AI advances, thoughtful governance is needed. But the solution is not global technology directing its development. This will concentrate too much power in too few hands. Decentralized policies targeted at concrete disadvantages, coupled with research and education from diverse perspectives, provide a way forward. Elites with dystopian visions have misled us before, let’s not let them do it again with AI.