Create FW: Fort Worth’s fresh new entrepreneurship center set for grand opening

Fort Worth’s new nonprofit co-working space and entrepreneurship center, Create FW, opened its doors this summer after opening rounds in July. Now, after three months of operation, it will celebrate its official grand opening on November 8.

Create FW, which opened in the Near Southside district in August with Techstars as its first tenant, aims to provide entrepreneurs and startups with opportunities to connect, collaborate and grow. The Meta-sponsored space is designed to be a supportive environment for entrepreneurs to meet, find resources, and receive advice and coaching from experienced founders and business leaders.

Create FW is run by DEC Network, a Dallas-based nonprofit. The Fort Worth Local Development Corporation provided a $500,000 investment to help establish the center.

Fort Worth Mayor Matty Parker says the city is excited to invest in the city’s entrepreneurial community by supporting the opening of the new location in the Near Southside.

“For Fort Worth to succeed, it’s essential that our entrepreneurs succeed, and that starts with providing them with the resources they need to build thriving businesses,” he said in a statement.

At a pre-opening tour, community coordinator Caroline McKnight said its central goal is to make entrepreneurship accessible. “We want to make sure everyone feels welcome,” he said.

Create FW offers open co-working and meeting areas in its modern, light-filled building. With approximately 6,800 square feet of newly renovated space, membership options range from casual drop-in passes to dedicated desks and suites.

According to McKnight, the coworking space signed on more than 100 founding members before its opening.

McKnight said Create FW wants to use its membership revenue to fund free workshops, programs and resources for entrepreneurs, particularly those in disadvantaged communities. It also plans to partner with local universities like TCU to engage students and recent graduates.

Create FW leaders attribute this discussion to both Create FW’s mission and its location in an emerging neighborhood. The team includes Senior Events & Operations Manager Kendall Castillo and Marketing & Communications Manager Tyler Riddell.

McKnight said the Near Southside has seen major growth in recent years, with new corporate offices, apartments and local businesses coming. Create FW hopes to be both a connector and catalyst within this thriving, creative community.

Supporting entrepreneurs at every level

Create FW aims to support entrepreneurs at all stages of their startup journey, especially women and people of color.

The goal of the programming is to holistically support entrepreneurs from ideation to execution and growth. Resources such as mentoring, coaching and access to funding aim to democratize entrepreneurship.

“We know that many people in surrounding communities have untapped potential and lack access,” McKnight said. “Create FW will meet entrepreneurs where they are and get the help they need.”

The organization plans to offer pre-accelerators to entrepreneurs and small business owners at the idea or pre-revenue stage, helping them understand the market potential and establish a strong foundation. Their accelerator will assist post-revenue founders who want to scale operations and build stronger businesses to deploy future capital.

Create FW will also host pitch competitions where accelerator participants can showcase their ideas and compete for $1,500+ in prizes. Create FW said it is partnering with the North Texas Angel Network to allow participants who complete early-stage and accelerator programs to gain access to potential capital investments as they pitch to investors.

The organization also highlighted mentorship opportunities for entrepreneurs to receive “invaluable advice and guidance.”

Most Create FW resources, such as mentorship, events and content, are free, the organization said.

open to work

The former headquarters of advertising agency Pavlov was re-imagined as Create FW. The airy, brand-new space offers co-working and flexible options such as virtual membership and hot desking (using workspaces as needed or on a rotating basis). Memberships for coworking space range from $100 to $1,800.

McKnight wants people to “make connections freely.” The design reflects this ethos, with shared workspaces and configurable lounge areas. A patio with a view provides an informal area for networking events and meetings.

The open co-working area includes seating areas for community building, as well as a dedicated maker space. This practical workspace provides tools for prototyping, crafting, and other creation projects that entrepreneurs may lack in a typical home or private office.

CreateFW has flexible “hot desks” that are available for month-to-month rent, providing affordable workspace for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers.

A large, enclosed phone booth located in the open floor plan can be used for in-person or virtual meetings, McKnight said.

Larger spaces on the upper floors can also be temporarily leased to House partner organisations. For example, startup accelerator TechStars will operate out of Create FW’s offices from September to December, McKnight said.

The company said Very helped create the Techstars space through its Very Giving program.

The creative layout has an open feel with two staircases connecting the floors. Local artists will also exhibit work throughout the center, showcasing community talent and providing opportunities for members to sell their work.

“We designed Create FW to be a non-traditional, unconventional office environment,” McKnight said. “Our goal is to help Fort Worth entrepreneurs and creators thrive.”

full circle space

Create FW resides in a unique building that was originally intended to house a co-working space called Criterion Coworking.

As McKnight explains, the space was conceived around 2019 as a hub for startups and innovators. But the plans stopped before completion. Coincidentally, Create FW was looking for a new home in the same time frame. Now, Create FW shares the building with Roots Coffeehouse, giving the nonprofit an ideal location.

McKnight says that when Create FW leaders first visited the unfinished building, its original purpose resonated. (And, she adds, the original creators said the new entrepreneurship center “completely complements” their vision.)

It feels like this space was created to support Fort Worth entrepreneurs and startups.

fort worth hub

With its grand opening underway, Create FW has already begun to position itself for events, programs and resources aimed at empowering all Fort Worth entrepreneurs with:

Created the Fort Worth Community Committee, which held its first meeting at the new location. The group aims to ensure that Create FW delivers on its mission of inclusive entrepreneurship.

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at TCU, which hosted its Fall 2023 Horned Frog Investment Network kick-off pitch event at Create FW. This event allowed TCU students to showcase their business ideas.

Fort Worth Forward speakers, which included leaders such as Jose Alfaro of CO.STARTERS, Bill Chin of The DEC Network and Kara Waddell of Child Care Associates.

Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator, which operated at Create FW for the inaugural orientation of its second year cohort. The 3-month program supports physical health startups looking to scale.

grand opening details

The grand opening of Create FW will take place on November 8 from 4:30 to 7 pm at 400 Bryan Avenue, Fort Worth and will include an official ribbon cutting by Mayor Parker. Enjoy live music, tour the facility, meet other entrepreneurs, and receive promotions and discounts only available during the Grand Opening.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more and register here.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

