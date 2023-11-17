Create better KPIs with artificial intelligence

Share Open Link Share Link Close

To tackle the age-old challenge of aligning operations with core business strategy, savvy business leaders are using artificial intelligence to help them harness and develop key performance indicators.

AI-enriched KPIs, known as smart KPIs, can better guide organizations towards key business goals. Smart KPIs paint a more detailed and accurate picture of what is happening in the business: they provide predictive insights and situational awareness that can help organizations improve performance and promote better coordination between corporate functions.

A global survey of more than 3,000 managers conducted by MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group found that executives across all industries are using AI to enhance the way they prioritize, organize, and share KPIs, Also improving KPI accuracy and forecasting capabilities.

Survey respondents who said their company used AI to prioritize KPIs were 4.3 times more likely to see better alignment between functions than those who did not use AI.

The research team identified three types of smart KPIs:

Smart Descriptive KPI Synthesize historical and current data, providing insight on past and current performance while providing context at key intervals. The results are more effective KPIs and a better understanding of KPI relationships.

Smart Predictive KPIs Predict future performance and provide visibility into potential outcomes, highlighting pre-emptive actions that reduce risks or expand opportunities. For example, General Electric is using smart KPIs to analyze order pipelines to identify opportunities for increased orders in the future.

Smart Instructional KPI Go beyond description and prediction to provide AI-recommended suggestions for corrective measures. For example, Sanofi uses smart KPIs to adjust sales metrics based on supply chain performance.

Shared and Connected KPIs

Companies are using AI to discover interdependencies between indicators, with the goal of creating KPI “clusters” that bundle different KPIs for linked business activities. AI can help connect KPIs, even if they span multiple functions and stakeholders, such as profit margins and market share. By breaking down silos and increasing collaboration, KPI groups can drive cross-functional performance.

AI can also enhance KPI information sharing and collaboration. According to the survey, companies that use AI to share KPIs are five times more likely to improve alignment between functions and three times more likely to be agile and responsive than organizations that do not. it occurs.

Other leadership findings from the research:

Treat KPIs as assets. Just as organizations identify, nurture, train and develop talent, they should do the same for KPIs. Taking a deliberate approach to determining which KPIs would benefit from AI enhancements or should become predictive and prescient will result in high-quality actionable insights and recommendations.

Promote visibility and transparency. Making KPIs more visible clarifies accountability and creates a better sense of shared purpose. The C-suite must commit to AI-related resources that improve transparency of KPIs and democratize access to trusted performance data to improve alignment.

Connect the dots between KPI relationships. Use AI to map, model, and manage performance drivers and KPI priorities so people across the enterprise can see how everything is related. Doing this helps identify which KPIs should be shared and positions the KPIs as more effective assets.

