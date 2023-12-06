Create amazing "make it more" images by combining DallE 3 and MidJourney

The emergence of a new trend that has mesmerized the internet known as “Make It More”. Where Limitations of AI Image Generation are inspired to create scenes that are absurd as they are entertaining, It’s a digital playground where mundane things become extraordinary, and the results are as unexpected as they are delightful.

imagine taking one simple image– For example, a cat – and asking the AI ​​to enhance its characteristics. But the fun doesn’t stop here. With each subsequent request, the AI ​​makes the cat’s beauty look almost new incredible level, This is made possible by the AI’s advanced understanding of context, where it remembers your previous cues and knows you’re looking for an increasingly attractive cat. it episodic memory The key is to create a series of images that get progressively more whimsical.

Make it easier to create more images

Learn how to combine the powers of both OpenAI’s DallE 3 and the MidJourney AI Art Generator to create some amazing Make It More images. Transforming everyday everyday images or objects into something amazing.

Euphoria increases as you use more imaginative adjective To challenge AI. You can say, “Make this the cutest cat in the universe,” and the AI ​​will respond with images that look like Humorous as they are imaginativePerhaps showing a cat whose eyes sparkle like stars or fur that seems to be made of clouds.

Another AI tool, MidJourney, adds a new layer to this creative process. It allows users to take an initial image and detect various humiliating possibilities, This feature encourages users to increase the output of AI even further Creative FieldsResulting in a diverse range of imaginary images.

The “Make It More” trend has found a natural home social media, where these AI-generated images are shared and celebrated. It is a place where users compete to showcase their creativity and humorLeveraging the capabilities of AI to create images that are as stunning as they are shareable. This is not just a demonstration of AI’s potential; It is a celebration of human ingenuity in coming up with signals that guide AI.

At its core, the “Make It More” trend is a playful exploration of AI creative ability, By using comparative adjectives and understanding the AI’s grasp of conversational context, users can generate a variety of images that push the boundaries of imagination. Whether you’re using ChatGPT Delay3, MidJourney, or any other AI platform, the possibilities are limited only by your own creativity. This is an invitation to share your most imaginative and eccentric AI-generated images and find out how far you can stretch a simple concept.

