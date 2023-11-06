Crayola wants to increase its presence on social media by creating 40 videos per month

The short-form video boom has created a never-ending need for content, with marketers turning to creators as well as publishers to help feed the content beast. Crayola has partnered with The Soul Publishing this year to help do just that.

The 120-year-old art supplies brand now produces about 40 videos per month on YouTube — about three times as many as it was producing before the partnership — with the hopes of creating more organic viral videos to grow its presence on social media. By working with The Soul Publishing, which owns brands like 5-Minute Crafts, Crayola is harnessing the publisher’s expertise in creating do-it-yourself and craft content for its social channels.

“It doesn’t matter if you create great content if no one ever sees it,” Victoria Lozano, executive vice president of marketing at Crayola, said of the brand’s need for partnerships to help reach audiences. “How do you measure it? How do you get out of there? How do you ensure that it reaches maximum consumers in a really engaging way? Is it informing them about our products or motivating them to use our products? Engaging the brand at a higher level? We’re looking at partnerships as a way to accomplish this. Since implementing the strategy, Crayola’s organic views have increased and viewing hours have increased significantly, according to the companies, which did not immediately respond to a request for specific figures.

While Crayola features a mix of short-form and long-form videos on YouTube, The Soul Publishing produces new content, re-edits previous social content and the aforementioned for the brand with a focus on organic growth. Manages the posting of content. The publisher’s management and production of social media initially focused on YouTube – its “strongest channel” according to Lozano, but in recent months it expanded to TikTok and Pinterest to continue growing viewership on those platforms. Is. Companies will continue to tweak their strategies for those latter platforms as they learn more.

“We’ve really started a new business around Crayola,” said Patrick Wilkens, vice president of operations for The Soul Publishing, because the publisher is working with the brand like a creative agency. “We are not putting Crayola products and videos on The Soul’s channel. We produce content, and we also publish content on Crayola’s own social media pages. “All the customers, all the views, all the engagement generated is really the Crayola fan base that we are building.”

It’s unclear how much Crayola is spending on content production or the terms of the partnership as the company has declined to share budget figures. That said, Lozano noted that the company is “investing heavily” in content production and that he is “hopeful”[s] This will continue till next year.” Using data from Vivix and including paid social data from Pathmatics, Crayola spent $3.9 million on advertising during the first eight months of 2023, up from $3 million spent during the same time in 2022. Throughout 2022, Crayola spent $5.2 million on advertising, up from $4.3 in 2021, according to the firms’ data.

While Crayola has three target audiences – children, parents and teachers – the content created with The Soul Publishing is intended to reach families, according to Lozano, the content allows families to create crafts together for memorable family moments. Is to inspire.

,[Crayola’s strategy] It helps families stay on top of when they want to engage in this type of content or activities,” said Camila Caldas, strategist at Mother in LA. This type of video production can be produced quickly and inexpensively, Due to which it becomes more attractive. Marketer. “It seems like it’s a great way to quickly test different approaches to product, concepts, different audience demographics.”

Source: digiday.com