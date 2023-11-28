November 29, 2023
Cravath Announces Raise - Milbank Moves to Top of the Scale (For Some Associates) - Above the Law


It’s been three weeks since Milbank rocked the BigLaw echo chamber with both a bonus (expected) and a raise (not expected). And to date, no company has dipped its toe in that water by announcing a similar move – despite arguments that the increases were tracked by inflationary pressures.

But now, finally, Cravath has decided to answer the clamor of colleagues desperate to know if they’ll be the best compensated on the market in the new year.

They’ve announced compensation for junior associates will be on par with the Milbank scale – but mid-level and senior associates will do even better at Cravath. The new pay scale in Cravath is as follows:

class of 2023 $225,000 ($10K increase)
class of 2022 $235,000 ($10K increase)
class of 2021 $260,000 ($10K increase)
class of 2020 $310,000 ($5K more than Milbank, total increase $15K)
class of 2019 $365,000 ($10K more than Milbank, total $20K increase)
class of 2018 $390,000 ($10K more than Milbank, total $20K increase)
class of 2017 $420,000 ($10K more than Milbank, $20K total increase)

The increase is effective from January 1.

Additionally, year-end bonuses were also announced, which match Milbank’s (and last year’s) figures.

class of 2023 $15,000
class of 2022 $20,000
class of 2021 $30,000
class of 2020 $57,500
class of 2019 $75,000
class of 2018 $90,000
class of 2017 $105,000

The full memorandum is below.

Cravath has long been considered a compensation leader. Now that they’ve made their move, it may not be long before the rest of Biglaw responds.

Remember everyone, we depend on your tips to stay on top of important bonus updates, so when your firm matches, please text us (646-820-8477) or email us (subject line: “[Firm Name] Matchbox”). Please include the memo if available. If you do not want to forward the original PDF or Word file you can take a photo of the memo and send it via text or email.

And if you’d like to sign up for ATL’s Bonus Alerts (which is the alerts list we also use for salary announcements), please scroll down and enter your email address in the box at the bottom of this post. If you’ve signed up for bonus alerts before, you don’t need to do anything. You will receive an email notification within a few minutes of each bonus announcement we publish. Thanks for your help!

compensation memorandum

First: Milbank raises associates’ salaries and announces year-end bonuses!
5 things you need to know if your BigLaw firm doesn’t match Milbank’s new compensation scale
Top BigLaw Firm Leaders Criticize Milbank’s Money Moves
The unbearable nonsense Biglaw is pushing for Milbank’s raise
Desperate search for Milbank match: When will the waiting game end? Matching Milbank is incredibly affordable… don’t believe anyone suggesting it isn’t.

IMG 5243 1 scaled e1623338814705Katherine Rubino is a senior editor at Above the Law, host of The Jabot Podcast, and co-host of Thinking Like a Lawyer. ATL Tipsters are the best, so please connect with them. Feel free to email him with any suggestions, questions, or comments and follow him on Twitter @Kathryn1 Or Mastodon @[email protected].

bonus time

Enter your email address to sign up for ATL Bonus and Salary Increase Alerts,

Source: abovethelaw.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Second-hand shopping is a billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Second-hand shopping is a $1 billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

November 29, 2023
Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

Second-hand shopping is a billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Second-hand shopping is a $1 billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

November 29, 2023
Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

November 29, 2023
Charlie Munger, investment genius and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, investment genius and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, dies at 99

November 29, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Southern Georgia Black Chambers to host inaugural Black Business Gala

November 29, 2023

5 Best Weight Loss Drinks For Women In 30’s To Get Flat Belly Quickly – Jagran English

November 29, 2023
Solana is on the rise—you can earn more by playing these games – Decrypt

Solana is on the rise—you can earn more by playing these games – Decrypt

November 29, 2023