Cravath Announces Raise - Milbank Moves to Top of the Scale (For Some Associates) - Above the Law

It’s been three weeks since Milbank rocked the BigLaw echo chamber with both a bonus (expected) and a raise (not expected). And to date, no company has dipped its toe in that water by announcing a similar move – despite arguments that the increases were tracked by inflationary pressures.

But now, finally, Cravath has decided to answer the clamor of colleagues desperate to know if they’ll be the best compensated on the market in the new year.

They’ve announced compensation for junior associates will be on par with the Milbank scale – but mid-level and senior associates will do even better at Cravath. The new pay scale in Cravath is as follows:

class of 2023 $225,000 ($10K increase) class of 2022 $235,000 ($10K increase) class of 2021 $260,000 ($10K increase) class of 2020 $310,000 ($5K more than Milbank, total increase $15K) class of 2019 $365,000 ($10K more than Milbank, total $20K increase) class of 2018 $390,000 ($10K more than Milbank, total $20K increase) class of 2017 $420,000 ($10K more than Milbank, $20K total increase)

The increase is effective from January 1.

Additionally, year-end bonuses were also announced, which match Milbank’s (and last year’s) figures.

class of 2023 $15,000 class of 2022 $20,000 class of 2021 $30,000 class of 2020 $57,500 class of 2019 $75,000 class of 2018 $90,000 class of 2017 $105,000

The full memorandum is below.

Cravath has long been considered a compensation leader. Now that they’ve made their move, it may not be long before the rest of Biglaw responds.

Remember everyone, we depend on your tips to stay on top of important bonus updates, so when your firm matches, please text us (646-820-8477) or email us (subject line: “[Firm Name] Matchbox”). Please include the memo if available. If you do not want to forward the original PDF or Word file you can take a photo of the memo and send it via text or email.

And if you’d like to sign up for ATL’s Bonus Alerts (which is the alerts list we also use for salary announcements), please scroll down and enter your email address in the box at the bottom of this post. If you’ve signed up for bonus alerts before, you don’t need to do anything. You will receive an email notification within a few minutes of each bonus announcement we publish. Thanks for your help!

compensation memorandum

First: Milbank raises associates’ salaries and announces year-end bonuses!

5 things you need to know if your BigLaw firm doesn’t match Milbank’s new compensation scale

Top BigLaw Firm Leaders Criticize Milbank’s Money Moves

The unbearable nonsense Biglaw is pushing for Milbank’s raise

Desperate search for Milbank match: When will the waiting game end? Matching Milbank is incredibly affordable… don’t believe anyone suggesting it isn’t.

Katherine Rubino is a senior editor at Above the Law, host of The Jabot Podcast, and co-host of Thinking Like a Lawyer. ATL Tipsters are the best, so please connect with them. Feel free to email him with any suggestions, questions, or comments and follow him on Twitter @Kathryn1 Or Mastodon @[email protected].

Enter your email address to sign up for ATL Bonus and Salary Increase Alerts,

Source: abovethelaw.com