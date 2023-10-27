Cranium raises $25 million to fund enterprise AI monitoring, security and compliance platform

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

The AI ​​marketplace is incredibly dynamic, especially in the year since OpenAI publicly launched ChatGPT.

Survey after survey shows that enterprises are increasingly considering and adopting new AI tools. But as they do so, how are they ensuring that the AI ​​solutions they are bringing to their employees and customers are reliable, working safely, and within the jurisdiction of said company in which they operate? Are you complying with whatever rules and regulations are in place?

Enter the skull. The New Jersey-based startup, founded within professional services giant KPMG and quietly emerged in April 2023, offers a custom software solution that allows enterprises to assess AI security risks and compliance without disrupting existing workflows .

“The level of experimentation has reached extremes,” said founder and CEO Jonathan Dembrot in a videoconference interview with VentureBeat. “Every single technology product is now integrating AI – either has done so or plans to do so over the next six months to 12 months. So this is where it becomes really important to understand how people are using AI.

events

AI exposed

An exclusive invitation-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies.

learn more

Investors agree, because today, Cranium announced its Series A funding round of $25 million. The round was led by Telstra Ventures with participation from KPMG LLP and SYN Ventures, bringing Cranium’s total capital raised to $32 million.

Cranium’s Unique Value Proposition

Cranium offers several products and services organized around four goals: discovery, monitoring, creating transparency, reporting, and compliance.

One solution is private AI dashboards that allow their client organizations to track how they are using AI and what data the AI ​​models they are using have access to, and that data back to the organization. Where is going in and out?

Promotional diagram image of Cranium’s AI Visibility Dashboard. Credit: Kapal

“When we look at the market, the interesting part is the role of AI governance,” Dambrot told VentureBeat. “We think of ourselves as a platform to support that process, and it starts with the question: ‘How do we give visibility to AI services?’”

Cranium’s Connectors, secure software that helps developers monitor and assess in real-time how AI is being used in its customer organizations, supports most major AI development environments, models, and frameworks, including Azure. , Azure OpenAI, AWS Sagemaker, Google VertexAI, Databricks, MLflow. , Dataiku, and Datarobot.

Another offering, the “AI Card”, introduced in summer 2023, will allow Cranium’s customers to plug their AI applications into Cranium’s secure software assessment tool and provide information about value, purpose, data and governance. Allows to create a separate file.

Companies can upload evidence that supports each of these areas. Then, they can share the AI ​​card with third parties as requested, including their own websites, government agencies, or even with customers and new customers.

Promotional image showing the steps in creating a Cranium AI card. Credit: Kapal

Cranium further generates an “AI Maturity Score,” which uses Cranium’s read-teaming practice to uncover and plug gaps in libraries, data repositories and lakehouses/warehouses, pipelines, and, of course, models in their AI. Assesses stack vulnerabilities. The score is a percentage from 1-100, with a higher number indicating a better, more mature, and secure AI stack.

Maturity scores help organizations “understand what’s out there.” [in terms of AI being used inside their companies,] And the risk of those AI systems, because in most cases, governance groups and security teams don’t really have that visibility,” Dambrot said.

“It’s like ‘bring your own device’ with the iPhone again,” Dambrot said, noting that many employees are using AI tools to do work that hasn’t necessarily been approved by management. , but they still need to be tracked and monitored to ensure compliance and security.

He cited the hypothetical example of an employee who decides to start taking photos of his company’s datacenter and uploading them to ChatGPT’s new computer vision mode to solicit suggestions about how to redraft or write policies. Can. While a legitimate use case can be helpful to a company, it also comes with risks, which Cranium’s connectors and offerings can help company management and security teams understand and mitigate.

“You don’t know where this data is going to go,” Dambrot said. “You don’t know how the models are being trained.”

Cranium itself uses AI and machine learning (ML), particularly in code completion and developing software.

“We are investing heavily in promoting better code development with the use of AI,” Dambrot said, including “the use of AI in product, the use of AI to assist in building, including QA.” [quality assurance] Testing and other areas. We bring all our assets into it, including our human assets using our AI systems. We monitor them and then we look at our AI card requirements… we’re drinking our own champagne.

Although a young company, Cranium already has many customers in sectors as diverse as health sciences, financial services, consumer packaged goods and retail.

What do investors like about Cranium?

Marcus Bartram, General Partner at Telstra Ventures, expressed his excitement about Cranium’s solutions in a statement provided in a press release.

“Cranium is at the forefront of AI security and trust software, empowering organizations to navigate the crowded cybersecurity industry with its groundbreaking product and leading innovations,” he said.

Telstra Ventures has a history of backing exceptional disruptors, having made 96 investments that led to 38 liquidity events, including big names like CrowdStrike, DocuSign and Box. The firm recently announced its third fund, taking its funds under management to $1 billion.

What does Cranium plan to do next

The investment of funds is aimed at boosting various areas of the company, from research and development and business expansion to marketing efforts. By strengthening its enterprise software platform, Cranium plans to provide organizations with a more secure and compliant AI/ML environment.

The company is already well-positioned to help its customers comply with the still-in-process but rapidly emerging EU AI Act, which Dambrot described as “almost identical to the GDPR from a privacy perspective.”

Additionally, Dambrot said, “We’re working on some things that are going to launch early next year to be able to provide visibility, especially in a GenAI environment… I compare it to being on a race car. I do it by applying the brakes. If you try to go 200 mph in your race car and take a corner without the brakes, you’re in trouble. We’re like the brakes that everybody Enables you to move faster and do more experiments.

In a world where AI adoption is growing rapidly, Cranium aims to ensure organizations don’t have to choose between innovation and security. By developing robust solutions focused on trust, visibility and compliance, the company is set to set new industry standards for AI security.

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com