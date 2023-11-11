Cramer’s upcoming week: Retail earnings and consumer spending in the spotlight with new price index

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted next week’s notable data and earnings reports on Wall Street’s radar.

He’ll keep an eye on new consumer price index data as well as reports from retailers like Target, Home Depot, Walmart and Macy’s.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted earnings reports from several retail organizations as well as the latest Consumer Price Index to explain what to watch for next week. He said the market rally may continue until bond yields start rising.

“The winning streak in this market has been very strong recently. Remember, this would not have happened if interest rates were still climbing,” he said. “As long as rates remain cool – that’s the big backdrop we need – companies reporting good news will be rewarded with higher stock prices. But never forget that the bond market is still in control, it’s just that That it has finally become benign, at least for now.”

This weekend brings a noteworthy event from the American Heart Association, where investors will hear how a new class of weight-loss drugs affects heart disease. Cramer said this could have the potential to reenergize stocks that make these drugs, such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

On Monday, Cramer said he would look at how small-cap tech stocks could impact larger stocks, Monday.com reported. Cramer said the Israeli company’s results could spur feedback from enterprise software organizations like Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as consulting firm Accenture. Tuesday brings the latest consumer price index, and Cramer expressed optimism that the figures will ,Surprisingly good.” Home Depot reports on Tuesday, and Cramer said to pay close attention to the company’s forecast, and whether higher mortgage rates are causing homeowners to remodel.

Wednesday will see the overall retail sales report, which Cramer expects to be weak. Cramer also highlighted Target, which reports Wednesday before the market opens, calling the stock one of the retail conglomerate’s current worst stocks. He’ll look at other retail reports Thursday from Walmart and Macy’s. Cramer said he thinks the former has room to run as consumers look for bargains, while the latter’s earnings are expected to be weak but it could provide some more insight into consumer behavior.

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Sign up now Following Jim Cramer’s every move in the markets for CNBC Investing Club.

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Eli Lilly and Salesforce.

Source: www.cnbc.com