Cramer’s upcoming week: Keep an eye on earnings from oil and gas companies

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday provided an update on Wall Street events next week. He said he will pay particularly close attention to several quarterly earnings reports from oil and gas companies.

He praised this week’s market activity, saying that next week may not be as strong, but it could still be an opportunity for the “bullish herd” to continue rumbling., If interest rates remain under control.

“Now, we won’t be as sold off next week as we were on Monday, so I don’t expect that kind of strength this week,” Cramer said. “So, if you have some posts you don’t like, now is the time [sell, sell, sell!],

On Monday, Cramer said he would wait to hear earnings results from Coterra and Diamondback Energy, both oil and gas companies he likes. On Tuesday he will see reports from Emerson Electric as well as energy drink maker Celsius. Cramer also pointed to two more oil companies, Devon and Occidental, reporting after Tuesday’s close. Devon may be disappointing, he said, but added that investors will make money on Occidental as long as Warren Buffett continues buying its shares.

There will be a report from Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday. Cramer said the company will need to show off new programming along with continued debt payments, but said he has confidence in CEO David Zaslov. He said he was also interested in a report from Kelanova, a Kellogg spinoff focused on snacks. He said the company’s report could show whether the snacking industry is facing headwinds due to the growing popularity of anti-obesity drugs. Disney reported after the closing, and Cramer said it was important that the company point out that it has strategic partners with which it can do business.

On Thursday, Cramer said he would keep an eye on The Trade Desk, which may report a good quarter after the close. However, he said he is pessimistic about the stock of biotech company Illumina, which also reported Thursday. Illumina’s poor results could drag down its peers Thermo Fisher and Danaher, he said. On Friday, Cramer said he would look at the Michigan consumer sentiment index, which could provide some insight into the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Koterra and Danaher.

