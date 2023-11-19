Cramer’s Upcoming Week: Earnings Reports from Retailers and Nvidia

CNBC’s Jim Cramer guides investors through next week’s Wall Street action, looking at reports from several retail organizations as well as semiconductor giant Nvidia.

Tuesday will see reports from Best Buy, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Lowe’s.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer guides investors through next week’s Wall Street action, highlighting earnings reports from several retailers as well as semiconductor giant Nvidia.

“Next week is a historically pretty positive time, but I know we’ve done pretty well here,” Cramer said. He said he expects next week to be strong, even if short, “if we get a huge guide-up by Nvidia as well as continuation of the rotation in beaten-down retailers.”

On Monday night, Cramer said he would wait for a report from Zoom, wondering if the stock would be able to break out of its COVID funk. But he acknowledged that could prove difficult given the popularity of Microsoft’s rival video conferencing platform.

Cramer said Tuesday brought a “flood” of earnings from retail companies: Best Buy, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Lowe’s. For Cramer, it is difficult to predict the quarters of many of these companies, particularly Burlington and Dick’s Sporting Goods. He expressed disappointment about Nordstrom, saying he “can’t think of any way to save” the retailer other than a merger. But he suggested Best Buy could surprise on the upside.

Nvidia will also report on Tuesday, and Cramer reiterated that investors should own the stock because it is the “king” of AI semiconductors. However, he advised against buying ahead of the quarter due to the recent surge in the stock.

Agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere reported on Wednesday. Cramer said the company has been a “consistent winner” over the years but has seen problems due to falling grain prices. Cramer will be waiting to see whether the company’s strategy proves effective during the down cycle.

