Cramer scrutinized Wednesday’s rally, saying investors are looking for new winners as inflation fears cool.

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered his opinion on Wednesday's rally, cautioning investors against buying any stocks.

“Today’s session shows that people are eager to get into this market in the worst possible way, and sometimes the worst way is to hit the woodwork and buy up anything left behind,” he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer examined Wednesday's market activity, saying eager buyers are looking for promising stocks in the continued rally.

Major indices edged higher on Wednesday, led by more promising inflation data that could signal the end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle. Cramer said many people on Wall Street may find new reasons to own individual stocks they left behind in the past, but he cautioned against buying just anything.

Cramer first pointed to Target as an example. The big box retailer closed up nearly 18% on Wednesday, with the rally fueled by an earnings report that easily beat Wall Street expectations. Cramer said investors rushed to buy Target’s stock because they were looking for “stocks that probably shouldn’t be lagging” or stocks that could play a catch-up role. He said the company may look more attractive to Wall Street if inflation is lower and consumers have more money to spend.

Estée Lauder also fits this pattern, Cramer said. The cosmetics company suffered a major decline from its highs at the beginning of the year, but has seen gains in the past few days. Estée Lauder does a large amount of business in China, and Cramer suggested the stock’s rally could be boosted by expectations surrounding President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I think today’s move up is appropriate because it shows how much people want to own stocks here, want to buy stocks here,” Cramer said. “They’re having trouble finding new ideas that fit a scenario where inflation is declining rapidly and we’re coming to the end of the Fed’s rate hike cycle.”

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Estée Lauder.

