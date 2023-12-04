Cramer says to stick with high quality stocks as market rotates into lower quality stocks

Each week, CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer releases a Homestretch audio feature during the final hours of trading on Wall Street. Here is today’s edition. The S&P 500 is well above its previous low, but is still falling as the market goes through this cycle. What’s happening right now is major profit-taking among this year’s leaders and mega-cap tech darlings. Money is moving out of the Magnificent 7 and slowing into small caps and low-quality companies with weak balance sheets, which were battered this year by the tough macroeconomic backdrop. Investors are betting that if the Federal Reserve begins to ease its monetary policy next year, the economic pressures hurting these stocks will ease. But chasing low quality stocks is not a good long-term strategy. That’s why we focus on buying high quality companies when they are put up for sale. Jim said, “Don’t chase the bad, start looking for the good.” On the downside, Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platform (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are falling. But some of these big names are coming off their 52-week highs. On the positive side, shares of Estée Lauder (EL) were trading 5.8% higher in last Monday’s trading. Jim calls Estée Lauder “the quintessential blue chip that’s been crushed,” but people are suddenly buying it. Jim said the stock is behaving like something is going on but it’s not a reason to buy. The company has bet big in China’s travel retail, which has not recovered since Covid. We like the upside in the stock but it remains intact for now. Same thing is happening with Foot Locker (FL). But the sneaker retailer did not cut guidance upon reporting. We like their strong relationship with Nike and how they are reducing their presence in the mall. Both of these consumer-facing companies are dealing with a lot of inventory. Once it becomes normal, there should be some relief. (See here for a full list of the shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The Investment Club information above is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Source: www.cnbc.com