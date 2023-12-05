CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday highlighted areas that could benefit from increased use of GLP-1 drugs, or drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity.

Investors can buy shares of the drugmakers themselves, he said, but they can also look for less-obvious winners such as companies that make high-protein foods.

According to Cramer, Wall Street feared the impact of these drugs on the market during the downturn. He said investors have resented companies making junk food and medical devices that may profit from higher rates of obesity or diabetes. But with the overall market looking bullish, Cramer said investors can now focus their attention on stocks that could benefit from these drugs.

“I think we should start appreciating the good and that’s what I want to build on,” he said. “Because if you really believe that a lot of people will take these weight-loss drugs, to the extent that it will have a transformative effect on the economy, it will also create a lot of winners.”

At first, investors could only buy shares of companies that made these drugs. For Cramer, two companies own the GLP-1 space – Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk – and their shares have already seen significant growth. But Cramer said he thinks they may see greater benefits because these drugs may also be able to treat conditions like heart disease, kidney disease and alcoholism in addition to obesity and diabetes.

But there are many less obvious GLP-1 plays, such as companies known for producing meat and high-protein foods like Tyson Foods or Hormel Foods. Cramer said GLP-1 drugs can cause patients to lose muscle as well as fat, so doctors are encouraging them to consume more protein. An engineering and manufacturing organization like Jacobs Solutions may also benefit from the GLP-1 craze, as it helps design the manufacturing facilities that pharmaceutical companies use to make these drugs.

Cramer said he also sees potential in the apparel sector, with consumers likely to need new clothes to support their weight loss. He pointed to his October interview with Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh, who said the company has already benefited from consumers’ changing waistlines following the pandemic.

“When the market was bad, everyone was worried about how much money food companies would lose from these GLP-1 weight loss drugs,” he said. “Now that the market is much more optimistic, we are focusing on the potential winners from the same story.”

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Source: www.cnbc.com