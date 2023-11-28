Cramer says markets need ‘some new heroes’ to create sustainable rally

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday discussed how the market rally could be sustainable, with investors paying up for stocks with solid earnings success.

He said, “This market needs some new heroes to go up – at least one, ideally more. Otherwise, we’re going to miss out on that pure multiple expansion thing, which makes the market worse than I want it to be.” Becomes more risky.”

Cramer first pointed to tech stocks like Nvidia, the semiconductor company worth more than expected this year because of its key role in generative artificial intelligence. Cramer said Nvidia’s stock has soared for two reasons: investors are willing to pay more for the same amount of earnings – known as multiple expansion – and because the company’s earnings have been better than expected. But for them, the stock is rising mostly for the latter reason.

“Why should we care? Because, ultimately, we don’t want to pay more and more for the same earnings, right?” Cramer asked. “When that happens, they become more expensive, and they become riskier. We want stocks to be priced appropriately based on more earnings because this kind of rally is sustainable.”

He then applied the same principle to Microsoft, saying that the company’s use of generic AI has made it popular on Wall Street as well. He said last year that few investors knew that generative AI would deliver such a huge boost to earnings. Cramer said Microsoft’s gains are based on solid potential and high earnings, not just “love” for the company that would lead to momentary success in the stock.

“They’re a big part of the market. They got us here. If we move forward, the other group is going to have to be much cheaper,” Cramer said. “There must be a better earnings story here that we don’t know about yet.”

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia and Microsoft.

