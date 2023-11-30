CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggested on Wednesday that the market has renewed interest in small-cap stocks, expanding outside the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks that have ranked highest over the past several months.

“With interest rates at their peak a month ago and the growing perception that the Federal Reserve might actually tighten once inflation gets low, let’s face it: We’ve got a whole new market,” he said.

Big companies are now looking to buy up smaller ones with cheap shares, Cramer said, and activist investors are putting pressure on enterprises to improve.

He pointed to Wednesday’s announcement that pet care company Rover had received a $2.3 billion takeover bid from asset manager Blackstone. Rover went public via SPAC in 2021, but saw its shares decline soon after. However, the company has seen profits rise and its stock was up nearly 29% by Wednesday’s close. Cramer also named activist investor Elliott Management, which he said is working to revive stocks like Crown Castle and Phillips 66.

Retail stocks are also surging after surprising Wall Street with better-than-expected quarters, with Cramer calling the sector his favorite “sector that was left for dead.” Gap stock surged after the report in early November, and Foot Locker’s report on Wednesday helped push the stock up nearly 16%.

But even though investors have renewed interest in various sectors, Cramer said that doesn’t mean they’re moving on from the Magnificent Seven or other tech organizations entirely.

He said, “Some no-name, money-losing SPACs became disciplined, started making money and then caught a takeover bid from a high-quality buyer, which was a turning point, a big one for the once moribund group.” shift.” “When rates were high, Rover was, like hundreds of other stocks, a relic of a ridiculous, dystopian and utopian era, but with rates falling, it’s a takeover target. Here’s everything he tells you about this suddenly great stock. What You Need to Know About the Market.”

Source: www.cnbc.com