CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday discussed Wall Street’s current market concerns, but explained why he thinks they aren’t enough to keep the rally at bay.

“This market continues to climb a huge wall of worry — that’s one reason why the rally won’t stop, even if we get cool days like this once in a while,” Cramer said.

As of Monday’s close, the S&P 500 finished near the flat line, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.22% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16%.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and rising bond yields have troubled the sentiment of many on Wall Street, Cramer said. Higher interest rates were driving many people out of the stock market, but Cramer said Treasury yields have actually managed to come down. He also said the Fed has “more or less” won its battle against inflation, but acknowledged the outcome will become clear after the consumer price index is released on Tuesday.

Investors are also on edge because of the Israel-Hamas war, and Cramer acknowledged the catastrophic nature and divisiveness of the conflict. But for him, the market is focused on earnings and interest rates, and so far, he said the war has not had a strong impact on either.

“You can’t expect the bond market to be worried or sad because people are dying,” Cramer said. “The bond market is a tin man – don’t ask it to have a heart.”

Wall Street was also concerned about the recent earnings season, but Cramer said reports from many companies, including Apple, were better than expected. He also expressed optimism about recent uncertainty in Washington, citing the Treasury’s decision to issue less long-term bonds next year as well as U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

He said, “There are a lot of other bricks in the wall of worry. But the ones I just mentioned are the ones that were going to cause us to stumble and fall.” “Turns out, the bricks couldn’t stop the bulls. I’m sure the wall of worry will be rebuilt. However, for now, this is just what the bulls’ vet ordered.”

Disclaimer: The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple.

