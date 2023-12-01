Cramer reviews November's top ten artists on the Russell 1000

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday listed the top ten performers on the Russell 1000 index during November and explained why these smaller stocks found success.

“If you think we’re going to get a soft landing, if you think inflation is going to go down, if you believe interest rates are going to peak, you’ve got to think about life and stocks — or at least a little bit about stocks. And there is a need to be optimistic,” she said. “The Russell 1000 is a list with a growth stock bias that could produce some real winners.”

Affirm Holdings: Fintech organization Affirm allows customers to “buy now, pay later” for products. Cramer said the company suffered losses when the Federal Reserve began tightening, but the company quickly gained profits as long rates came back down. Roku: Although Cramer acknowledged that the streaming platform is still losing money, he said it is gaining a reputation as being a great place for advertising. He said investors appeared impressed by management’s comments during the recent earnings call. Coinbase: Cramer said it is difficult for investors to bet against digital crypto exchange platform Coinbase in a falling interest rate environment. But he said the stock has benefited from some short-term pressure recently. Block: Cramer praised fintech company Block’s most recent quarter, saying that as rates drop, investors want stocks that have some risk but also perform well as small and medium-sized businesses grow. Gap: Gap stock exploded this month after Cramer said it reported same-store sales growth at its Old Navy business. Olaplex: According to Cramer, specialty shampoo maker Olaplex is profitable, and its stock is low-cost. He said the stock also attracts investors who want to buy companies that make products they use and love. Victoria’s Secret: Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret recently reported a loss and poor guidance. But Cramer said its stock is still high because the results weren’t as bad as expected, with some investors perhaps believing this could be the stock’s last bad quarter. Shift4 Payments: Cramer said Shift4 Payments made the list because Wall Street loves payment processing companies when rates are low but hates them when rates are high. Datadog: Application monitoring and analytics company Datadog performed well this month after a solid quarter, Cramer said, adding that cloud transparency has become “a big thing.” Expedia: Cramer said Expedia’s stock soared this month because expectations were too low before it reported a good quarter. He said he believes the stock should never have gone this low.

