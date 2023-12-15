Cramer points to stocks as a tailwind from soft Fed meeting

CNBC’s Jim Cramer highlights some stocks that benefited from Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, And outside of Tesla, there was no member of the Magnificent Seven who managed to go against the market’s downward trend.

“And it left a lot of new winners in its path, winners who were complete losers until 2:00 p.m. yesterday when the Fed released its statement,” Cramer said of the Fed’s actions during Thursday’s show. ” “These stocks were the first roadkill because they require low rates to prosper.”

Cramer said companies like construction equipment maker Caterpillar and automaker Ford are prime positions to benefit from the end of rate hikes and The Fed has hinted at a rate cut in 2024.

Wall Street has rebuked Caterpillar for holding excess reserves during the recent high-interest economy. Although it looks like rates will be lower in 2024, Cramer says those same reserves prepare Caterpillar to handle the surging building demand that typically accompanies low rates.

Ford’s stock has declined due to labor costs, electric vehicle competition and high auto loan rates, but the company’s 5% dividend and the Fed’s easy monetary policy have made it an attractive stock.

The Fed’s calm monetary message on Wednesday means a wide range of businesses can operate, leading investors to park their money in the stock market.

“Of course, lowering rates won’t hurt companies, but their stocks will, because there are many other parts of the economy that do better with lower interest rates,” Cramer said. “The money is going to move out of the Magnificent Seven, as it started yesterday and happened today, and into these other stocks.”

Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Apple and Nvidia all declined on the day. Tesla was the only outsider in the Magnificent Seven and moved up about 5%.

“On the last conference call, Elon Musk lamented how high interest rates are causing a slowdown in car purchases,” Cramer said. “But yesterday, when Jay Powell effectively ended his historic tightening cycle, he changed everything for the stock market. Now rates are going down again, Tesla’s biggest concern, let me tell you , it’s gone away.”

Source: www.cnbc.com