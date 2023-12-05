Cramer on Monday's market activity: Some investors headed for 'bad hangover'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggested on Monday that investors are not buying with a clear mind and are picking too many poorly performing stocks.

“I saw a hammer market, a market where buyers have gone crazy and are buying the worst things,” he said. “And when you’re hammered, you know there’s going to be a bad hangover on the way.”

For most of the year, Cramer said, Wall Street feared an economic recession and wisely evaluated equities in a “restrained” manner. They chose to invest in cash-rich companies like the “Magnificent Seven” mega cap tech stocks.

But as the mini-banking crisis subsided, the market expanded and investors “started to have a good collective buzz,” Cramer said. He said he looked at other sectors with strong prospects by buying shares of artificial intelligence companies, cybersecurity organizations and weight-loss drug makers. But some people over-indulged, he said, and now “impact investors have taken over.”

In one example. Cramer reviewed recent stock action with Estée Lauder, which ended Monday up more than 5%. The company suffered losses as its business in China slowed and it lost customers to discount cosmetics retailer Elf Beauty. Cramer said that Estée Lauder investors may be “drunk on excitement” and betting that other “drunk” buyers will take the shares off their hands at a higher price.

Cramer predicted investors might turn to other stocks that are significantly down for the next year, such as Moderna or Pfizer, both of which are still suffering post-Covid losses.

Cramer said, “As for those who are hitting ’em down now and buying stocks under influence? Let’s hope they have some designated brokers to help them out at home, otherwise they’re going to have some regrets in the morning.”

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Estée Lauder.

Source: www.cnbc.com