Cramer on 5 risks, and why this isn’t the ‘most dangerous time’

Nine days ago, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the world’s most important bank, called this moment “the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.” As much as I recognize the danger of this time, I was dismissive of this dangerous jeremiad. My argument? The Republic has already faced a moment when it was acceptable to think that all banks should be nationalized. In the wake of the Great Recession, we lost 500 banks representing $1 trillion of assets. Many serious commentators found it arguable that no bank was worth saving. Just unionize them and start again. Until former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” in March, 2009 that there would be no more failures, it was acceptable to think that it was also the Fed’s policy to let all the banks go under. He was dangerous. It was “the most dangerous time”. This was the systemic risk we were all afraid of. But we turned out to be lucky. Bernanke saved the banking system with those comments. I appreciated him and even dedicated a book to him. But what I didn’t do enough to instigate him was to let him get to the point where he had to save the banking system. He didn’t see it coming in 2007, when I said that he and his team had no idea what was going to happen. Without going into attention-grabbing hyperbole, what is so dangerous about this moment? First of all, I would say that no one gets a medal for rejecting danger. You just get praise for highlighting it. So, things are asymmetric. And Jamie Dimon wins no matter what. You may ask, then why the contradiction? I do this strictly on conscience. If I claim this is the scariest time in decades, I dishonor the memory of 2009. I may be taunted as a “denier.” But I guess I have to keep things in context. If things resolve themselves the daemon will not be called out. In this crowd one never has to call anyone to shout fire-fire. You can scream fire as much as you want. On the other hand, I believe you shouldn’t do this. I am short on fire extinguishers. This isn’t 2009. It is not systemic. However, it appears this is not a good time to be long stocks. However, this is not unusual. According to countless numbers of so-called wolf callers, including every single billionaire I’ve seen on air, staying in the long run is never worth it. It is only in retrospect that one realizes that they were wrong. Hindsight has no memory or accountability. But what if hindsight ultimately shows that this isn’t the worst time in decades? You may have missed a good time to buy and the billionaire will only be long general-obligation municipal bonds – and his private planes won’t be repossessed. All the billionaires had a good time. What are they so worried about? First and foremost, some kind of nuclear confrontation with Iran, as well as increased US tensions with Russia and China. There are fears of a possible Israeli ground invasion of Gaza and the accompanying anti-Israel outrage. The sudden renewed focus on the tragedy of the Hamas attack on Israel two weeks ago, now labeled a global humanitarian crisis, perpetrated by Israel in Gaza, fosters a sense of danger. More broadly, the prospect of Iran openly engaging as a protector of terrorism – terrorism it has funded for generations, including by supporting Hamas – could ensnare the US, which, reluctantly, May be forced to take action. This is danger number one. This will be dangerous in the short term but, I think, less dangerous in the long term. The weakest member of the axis of evil will be eliminated. But before that happens, the market will decline in response to Iran’s actions and the US commitment to defend Israel. Second, there is a perception that the United States cannot fight simultaneously in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Taiwan Strait. This is a media fantasy. A proxy army is fighting Russia. A proxy army is fighting Hamas and Iran. And there is no war in Taiwan – although China is likely to take advantage of the chaos, following a US crackdown on chip exports to Chinese customers that will have a severe impact on the global semiconductor industry. All three enemies – Iran, Russia and China – are, in fact, being challenged by the US in some capacity or the other. But the billionaire bear class doesn’t believe in America’s ability to do anything right. Sadly, it has lost faith in the strength of our country since World War II. To me, this is the subtle tone of this rearguard bearish parry. jingoism? No, it’s just another way of analyzing the words I hear. Third, there is debt, which is bad for both stocks and bonds. I don’t know how to control debt. I believe this will push the yield on the 30-year Treasury past the yield on the 1-month Treasury, to a minimum of 6% in the long term vs. 5.75% in the short term. That is unless the Fed moves the fed funds rate to 6%, which would likely result in the long rate falling to 7%. And at 7%, you do some serious harm to the American consumer, who is already struggling with interest on student loans and car payments. However, what is clear right now is that as long as employment remains as strong, consumer sentiment will remain surprisingly strong. Rates will go so high that it will be difficult for pundits to handle it, although I think the market will take it more or less seriously. Higher rates are going to cause further shrinkage in the multiple for the S&P 500 as fears of a more recession arise. But is it really too much to argue that multiple compression doesn’t equal “most dangerous” at times. , I do not think so. It cannot be denied that the debt is very high. The market is continuously suffering its consequences. So, we have to endure endless price target cuts on the stock. They are at the center of a bear market in a long-term bull market. Fourth, a lack of confidence in both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to respond to any and all challenges creates great risk. Both of them will never get respect. I find Powell incredible. He makes mistakes and certainly corrects them, but it is the mistakes that we remember. Again, all these criticisms are pointless – and undeserved – but part of an endless signal of the “inevitable” fire of inflation, followed by deflation and recession. We have heard sirens on this ever since the inverted yield curve predicted the alleged end of the economy. A lot of good came from this. Fifth, the subtext of our economic decline as a nation is always lurking in the background. But I look at the US dollar and its endless strength against every country, including the currencies of Russia and China, as a relevant barometer. Therefore, this threat does not hold up to close scrutiny. The lack of foreign interest in our newspaper is troubling, but nothing is more troubling than our wasteful federal budget and the real interest it generates. Make no mistake about it, though, when it comes to the world’s demons, this fallout is second only to the possibility of thermonuclear war. Taking these five fears together amounts to a list of potential pitfalls that could, of course, send the S&P tumbling back to levels we haven’t seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. I don’t deny it. I simply deny the possibility that the Bears are going five-for-five, as if, somehow, they play for the economic equivalent of the dynastic Houston Astros. Me? I’m not debating the danger of the garden variety. I’m anticipating some possible headwinds, even if not a gale-force victory. But reluctantly, I’m not in the camp that says it’s 2007-2009. Why? Just because, intellectually, I think it’s wrong. I envy those in that camp, even if I should call them out here, with the hope that they can only correct themselves for so long before needing to buy stocks honestly. (See here for a full list of the shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon speaks during an Economic Club of Detroit event on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Emily Elkonin | Bloomberg | getty images

Nine days ago, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the world’s most important bank, called this moment “the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.” As much as I recognize the danger of this time, I was dismissive of this dangerous jeremiad.

Source: www.cnbc.com