November 4, 2023
Cramer Lightning Round: Sell CZEN


  • It’s that time again! “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the electric round bell, which means he’s answering callers’ stock questions at breakneck speed.

TKO Group’s year-to-date stock performance.

TKO Group: “I can’t rate it. I don’t know how to rate it, and if I don’t know how to rate it, I have others that are tough enough. I’m not going to take any more Onto the hard stuff.”

DocuSign’s year-to-date stock performance.

DocuSign: “DocuSign needs to come up with something new and different and special, because right now, what they’re doing isn’t good enough.”

US Bancorp’s Year-to-Date Stock Performance.

US Bancorp: “Up until the Fed meeting and the bond schedule this week, I would have said not a buy, and now I think it’s incredibly undervalued…”

Zillow’s year-to-date stock performance.

Zillow: “Zillow needs more transactions in the real estate business…I’m sorry, because I like the company, but it doesn’t have the volume.”

Cezanne’s year-to-date stock performance.

Seigen: “I want you to sell the stock on Monday. I don’t trust the FTC, and you’ve already made all the big money.”

First Solar’s year-to-date stock performance.

First Solar: “First Solar is the only solar stock I’m currently recommending because it’s a pure play, and it’s not a play on financing, so that showed that all the others had fallen by the wayside.

Year-to-date stock performance of National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas: “I don’t like National Fuel Gas, it doesn’t pay enough, it doesn’t have the growth I want…”

KLA’s year-to-date stock performance.

KLA: “…KLA is quite nice.”

Source: www.cnbc.com

