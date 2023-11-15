Cramer is optimistic about earnings season, saying most sectors have performed well overall

CNBC’s Jim Cramer reflected on the earnings season on Tuesday, saying it was not disappointing when looking at the sectors’ performance overall.

He argued that many stocks were crushed not because of companies’ poor performance, but because of factors such as high interest rates.

“When you look at all the groups, it was not a disappointing earnings season at all,” he said. “We saw a lot of good data, but a lot of stocks tanked because of interest rate worries or weight-loss drug concerns.”

Cramer first pointed to some companies in the “Magnificent Seven” Nasdaq group, such as Microsoft, which he said had a solid quarter. He argued that even after Alphabet reported positive results, he said, the stock could have “roared” if management had better explained the issues with the company’s cloud business. Cramer also said he didn’t understand why some people would view Apple’s most recent quarter as a miss, stressing that analysts should focus on the company’s growing services revenue stream.

He also said that in the semiconductor sector, companies like AMD and Intel performed well and the industry saw the “lowest defaults in years.” Cramer called health care “a big bright spot,” and said many medical stocks give us positive results. However, he acknowledged that some people may have been disappointed by the prospect of reducing the end market for weight loss drugs.

And despite mortgage rates rising last quarter, Cramer argued that homebuilders like Lennar, Pulte, DR Horton and Toll Brothers had the best forecasts of any industry. He also said that companies in the utility sector have reported positive data, but they have suffered losses mainly due to the bond market.

“Aside from Whirlpool and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, I have been very impressed with every company that has reported so far,” Cramer said. “It’s almost as if all these earnings comments are coming from a parallel universe – which is actually worse than reality.”

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple.

