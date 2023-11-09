Craig Salm says Grayscale and SEC have started discussions on spot Bitcoin ETF

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started discussions with grayscale investment Regarding its proposed location Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF.

What happened: The SEC has begun talks with Grayscale over its application to convert its GBTC Trust product into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETF), according to a report from CoinDesk. The crypto sector is eagerly awaiting the SEC’s approval for such ETF applications, as it is seen as an important event that could expand retail investors’ access to digital assets.

Following its legal victory in court, Grayscale has been in regular communication with the SEC’s Trading and Markets Division and Corporation Finance Division. Earlier, the SEC had rejected Grayscale’s application for an ETF dealing directly with cryptocurrencies, which led to a dispute in federal court. The court ultimately sided with Grayscale and ruled that the SEC’s denial was arbitrary and capricious.

SEE ALSO: ‘Every dog ​​has his day’: Crypto analyst predicts Dogecoin to rise 140% by end of 2023

why it matters: Chief Legal Officer of Grayscale, Craig Salm, confirmed his intention to foster a positive relationship with the Trade and Markets Division, but he did not provide any details about his discussions. Despite some unresolved issues, Salm reported that the SEC’s deliberations on other Bitcoin ETF applications, including those from financial giants BlackRock and Fidelity, are making progress.

“Right now we’re focused on re-engaging constructively with the business and the market,” Salm said in an interview. “There are still some things to work on,” he said. Bitcoin ETFs – a group that includes financial giants BlackRock and Fidelity – are making progress in SEC talks with their own registration. “Overall, it’s been a good engagement, and it’s a matter of when, not if.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, B T c It was trading at $35,259.55, up 3.69% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock.

This content was generated in part with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge as Dozens of BTC ETFs Have ‘Short Window’ for SEC Approval: Analyst Forecast

Source: www.benzinga.com