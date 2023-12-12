Cracking down on crypto: Elizabeth Warren leads senators for stricter cryptocurrency regulation

Senator Elizabeth Warren and five fellow senators are supporting the “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act,” which aims to tighten regulations for the use of cryptocurrencies in illicit finance. The bill, criticized by the crypto industry, extends financial regulations under the Bank Secrecy Act to miners, validators, and wallet providers.

Three new sponsors, Senators Warnock, Butler and Van Hollen, who sit on the Senate Banking Committee, have joined Warren, indicating a potential role for the committee in shaping crypto-related legislation. Senators Hickenlooper and Lujan also joined as co-sponsors.

Van Hollen highlighted concerns about the lack of regulation of crypto, emphasizing the risks it poses and its misuse by criminal entities. Warren has advocated for this bill during congressional hearings, in line with requests from the Treasury Department for more authority to combat illegal crypto activities.

There is increasing attention on anti-money laundering efforts involving crypto, with Representative McHenry suggesting that the House should explore such rules, indicating possible collaboration between the House and Senate. McHenry, who will not seek re-election, has been influential in pushing crypto-related bills aimed at stablecoins and broader market structure regulation, which require Senate support.

Warren’s response to the bill

Senator Warren highlighted in the CNBC interview that her bill is not just about America; It is global. He pointed out that countries like North Korea are using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to finance their nuclear weapons programs. This shows how digital currencies can be misused not just within the US, but internationally.

Anti-crypto laws could impact Bitcoin ETFs

Even though such discussions create FUD in the market, analysts say they could push the price of Bitcoin above $50,000. The lack of spot Bitcoin ETF approval and expectations of an upcoming BTC halving event have made the market more speculative.

But timing is of the essence for Bitcoin and the crypto market. Right now this aligns with the SEC’s potential approval of the first US Bitcoin ETF on January 10, which is expected to increase interest in Bitcoin from both institutional and retail investors.

crypto reaction

John E. Deaton accused Senator Elizabeth Warren of double standards with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and claimed that they had already shared hearing questions. Deaton questioned why Warren did not focus on investigating the disappearance of the former FTX CEO.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took a strong anti-crypto stance and suggested that the government should shut it down.

Following Warren and Dimon’s statements, former NSA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden also criticized Warren for allegedly having ties to the bank.

Source: coinpedia.org