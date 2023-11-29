Crackdown on unlicensed vendors reaches Grand Army Plaza farmers market

The city’s crackdown on unlicensed vendors reached Brooklyn’s popular Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket on Saturday, when Parks Department police arrested a man who had set up a table with a bong, mushroom figurine and other items – And his pet cat was confiscated.

The vendor – whose tablecloth read “Trippy Godz” – was charged with illegal vending and solicitation. The city has not released his name. But an Instagram account from Trippie Godz reveals that the mushrooms and edibles in the August video were for sale at the same farmers market — and it also features a cat named Nala.

Parks department spokesman Dan Kastanis said the seller “repeatedly” ignored warnings from officials and “remained non-compliant for several weeks.”

An Instagram message to the Trippie Godz account was not immediately returned.

In a video shot by Park Slope resident Justin Ward Weber, Sellers tells Park Enforcement Patrol officers to “stop cornering me right now” while speaking into a microphone.

“I’m not doing anything. I’m not selling weed. Get out of me,” he says. “You’re not a police officer. You can’t put a hand on me.”

After this the park officials throw him on the ground and arrest him.

“Making arrests is our last resort,” Kastanis said. The spokesperson declined to comment on what the seller was selling. Park enforcement patrol officers usually issue summonses for minor violations within the park. But they are considered law enforcement officers with the authority to arrest people.

The video showed park officials packing up the vendor’s merchandise, including a white board that read “Showroom.” The officers also took away the cat, which was in a carrier, the video shows. In the video, bystanders can also be heard offering to take the cat on behalf of the seller. A bystander yells, “You’re going to confiscate his animal?”

The cats were taken to animal care centers “for capture,” Kastanis said.

But ACC spokeswoman Katie Hansen could not confirm whether the cat had been entered into the city’s animal shelter system.

Weber said he has seen Sellers several times at the market, singing, performing spoken word and “just relaxing.”

“It really, really sucks that something that is so enjoyable and such a local part of the greenmarket is being pushed away,” Webber said.

The arrest comes amid a recent crackdown against unlicensed vendors across the city. The city’s Department of Transportation wants to expel all hawkers from the Brooklyn Bridge, and the city’s sanitation police removed the Queens Street vendor market in Corona Plaza earlier this year.

GrowNYC, which operates the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, has strict vendor rules that prioritize local farmers. The city allows “expressive arts” vendors to set up in parks at designated locations. Marijuana sales are not allowed in city parks, and although psychedelic mushrooms are illegal in New York, many unlicensed weed stores sell them.

Park enforcement agents began targeting unlicensed vendors at Grand Army Plaza earlier this month, according to Tracy Reed, who sells herbal teas and spices at her Lionheart Natural Herbs stand.

Reed said she set up her tables around Prospect Park for decades without any trouble until Nov. 18, when officers shot her and about a dozen other vendors at Grand Army Plaza.

Selling herbs and spices is not allowed in city parks, parks spokesman Chris Clark said. Reed said none of the vendors kicked out of the market had permits – but noted that there were no permits that applied to his wares.

“I don’t take a concession stance,” Reed said. “They know we don’t have a permit, because they don’t have any permits we can apply for.”

Weber described the arrest of the Trippie Godz vendor as a sign of “intimidation” by the city. He promised to return to the Greenmarket next Saturday to monitor any further enforcement efforts against unlicensed vendors.

“All these local vendors… they live here, you know, they’re Brooklynites. They bring their homemade goods and community-made goods,” Weber said. “And that’s a big part of coming to the market and meeting them and getting to know your community more.”

“It sucks that they’re being intimidated.”

Source: gothamist.com