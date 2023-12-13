Visa and MasterCard

Visa and MasterCard would be prevented from charging businesses exporting to Europe higher fees under proposals from the payments regulator, which could boost foreign trade.

The Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) has proposed capping the EU-UK fees charged by the two card giants for debit and credit card transactions to 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Since Brexit, both companies have increased their charges five-fold to 1.15 per cent and 1.5 per cent for debit and credit cards, respectively.

Charges apply when a consumer in the European Economic Area (EEA) makes an online or phone purchase from a UK-based retailer using the card and are part of the payment processing costs borne by businesses. They do not apply to personal expenses.

While credit card fees are capped for domestic transactions within the UK and EEA, the separate arrangements meant there were no limits on fees for cross-border purchases.

This meant that British businesses selling food, clothing and other goods to the EEA paid up to £200 million a year in extra costs, the PSR review found.

“In this market review we have tentatively found that the fees charged by MasterCard and Visa to UK businesses accepting payments from within the EEA are likely to be too high,” said Chris Hemsley, managing director of PSR. “In short, at this stage, we don’t think this market is doing well.”

The regulator said businesses had little choice but to accept MasterCard and Visa, which account for 99 percent of all UK debit and credit card transactions.

Limiting fees would effectively mean returning fees to the position they were in before Brexit, when they were regulated across the EU.

The PSR will now seek feedback on its proposals. It is proposing a 0.2pc-0.3pc range as an interim level, and says a permanent range could accommodate this.

MasterCard and Visa criticized the proposals, claiming that the higher fees were necessary to deal with the greater risk of fraud in foreign transactions.

Mastercard said: “We do not agree with the PSR’s findings and will continue to educate them on the vital importance of electronic payments to the UK economy.

“In the highly competitive payments market, Interchange reflects the value provided to consumers and businesses. We enable fast, secure and simple transactions, protecting consumers from fraud and helping businesses grow in the UK and around the world.

Visa said: “We strongly object to the findings of the PSR’s interim report and believe that the proposed measures are not appropriate. Accepting reliable, secure and innovative digital payments represents huge value for UK businesses, especially when selling overseas.

“These exchange rates apply to less than 2 percent of UK card payments European cardholders make online purchases from a UK seller, and reflect the fact that these transactions are more complex and carry a far greater risk of fraud.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com