'Crack' removed from eco-friendly Christmas crackers

Crackless Christmas Crackers for an Eco-Friendly Alternative

For millions of people on Christmas Day, the sound of Christmas crackers marks the beginning of fun at the dinner table. But this year the festivities are going to go off without a bang as traditional snacks have been replaced with recyclable crackers to make the holiday a “celebration of responsibility”.

Alliance National, one of the UK’s largest catering suppliers, has announced it will offer only environmentally friendly “crackless” crackers to its customers, which include dozens of care homes, hotels, pubs and restaurants across the country.

The company has decorated its Christmas crackers with silver fulminate strips – which have been used since the 1860s to create a pop sound – and now says its crackers will have an “audible cardboard crack”.

The new crackers come with a note that urges users to “make some noise” before informing them that “we have removed the snap from this cracker to ensure it is fully recyclable”. .

The note inside says the move is “part of our journey to make every Christmas a celebration of responsibility” and on its e-commerce website, Alliance Online, says the eco-friendly crackers will reassure people that they “Doing Something Right “Environment”.

Christopher Snowdon, an author and head of lifestyle and economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, was recently served crackless crackers at a lunch hosted by the Lords and Commons Cigar Club at the House of Lords.

He said that the silver fulminate-free crackers were “rubbish” and felt like when “you pull a cracker and they don’t explode and you just think it’s broken”.

Echo Crackers come with the ‘audible crack of cardboard’ instead – Katherine McBride/Getty Images

A House of Lords spokesperson confirmed that recyclable crackers would be used in banquet events this Christmas and said they were a “small part” of a commitment to reduce waste.

One style of green and red silver fulminate-free cracker for sale at Alliance Online costs less than £50 for 50 and includes paper Christmas tree decorations, but no hats or jokes.

Recyclable crackers are the latest example of retailers handing consumers eco-friendly versions of familiar products.

In 2018 Pret abandoned its plastic cutlery for wooden knives and forks, while Capri-Sun was criticized by customers for switching to 100pc recyclable packets in 2021, which also included paper straws.

High-street chains such as John Lewis are still selling traditional crackers, but advise customers to remove the silver fulminate strips from their crackers before recycling them. If chemicals remain inside the firecrackers, their permanent disposal may be difficult.

Alliance National’s products come with a disclaimer on the website that reads, “As a business, sustainability and our impact on the environment are at the forefront of the way we work, this year we have opted for an initiative that “This ensures that our crackers are completely recyclable.” ,

It adds: “The way this has been achieved is by removing the silver fulminate that is used to obtain conventional snaps. Now when the cracker is pulled it will break with an audible crack of cardboard, meaning you can still enjoy a cracker with your meal, knowing you are doing something right for the environment.

